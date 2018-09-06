Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gladstone Land Corp    LAND

GLADSTONE LAND CORP (LAND)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/06 09:59:59 pm
13.215 USD   +0.42%
10:51pGladstone Land Acquires Farm in Florida for $2.6 Million
GL
08/09GLADSTONE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08Gladstone Land Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gladstone Land Acquires Farm in Florida for $2.6 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 10:51pm CEST

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) (“Gladstone Land” or the “Company”) announced that it has acquired a farm in northern Florida totaling 574 acres for $2.6 million.  Upon acquisition, Gladstone Land assumed a lease that has more than two years remaining on it with a farming operation growing primarily peanuts and melons.

“We are pleased to acquire our first farm in the Florida panhandle,” said Bill Frisbie, Managing Director of Gladstone Land.  “This region has very fertile ground and many strong farm operators who we can partner with to continue expanding our farmland holdings in the region.”

“This acquisition adds another strong tenant and farm growing healthy produce to our growing list of owned and leased farmland,” said David Gladstone, President and CEO of Gladstone Land.  “We hope to have several more acquisitions to announce throughout the rest of 2018.”

About Gladstone Land Corporation:
Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to third-party farmers.  The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share.  Gladstone Land currently owns 80 farms, comprised of 67,632 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $563 million.  Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops, such as almonds, blueberries, and pistachios, which are planted every 10 to 20-plus years.  The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers.  Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 67 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013.  The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.  Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com and www.GladstoneFarms.com.

Owners or brokers who have farmland for sale in the U.S. should contact:

Lenders who are interested in providing us with long-term financing on farmland should contact Jay Beckhorn at (703) 587-5823 or Jay.Beckhorn@GladstoneCompanies.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893.  For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.Gladstone.com.

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of the foregoing words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.  Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (the “Form 10-K”), as filed with the SEC on February 20, 2018, and certain other documents filed with the SEC from time to time.  The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.  The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For a definition of net asset value and a reconciliation to the most directly-comparable GAAP measure, please see the Company’s Form 10-K.

SOURCE:  Gladstone Land Corporation

For further information:  Gladstone Land, 703-287-5893

Gladstone Land Corporation Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLADSTONE LAND CORP
10:51pGladstone Land Acquires Farm in Florida for $2.6 Million
GL
08/09GLADSTONE LAND CORP : Gladstone Land Corp. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/09GLADSTONE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08GLADSTONE LAND CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08GLADSTONE LAND : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
08/08Gladstone Land Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
08/07Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information
GL
08/01GLADSTONE LAND : buys 5,600 acres in 5 S. Florida farms
AQ
08/01GLADSTONE LAND : buys farms
AQ
07/29GLADSTONE LAND : buys 5,600 acres in 5 S. FL farms
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/03GLADSTONE LAND : A Unique REIT 
08/26GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : This 6.375% Term Preferred Stock Has Begun Tr.. 
08/22GLADSTONE LAND : Low-Hanging Fruit 
08/13Buy LAND, They're Not Making It Anymore 
08/11The MnM Portfolio, July 2018 - My Best Income Growth Rate Yet 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36,3 M
EBIT 2018 11,7 M
Net income 2018 -1,64 M
Debt 2018 340 M
Yield 2018 4,04%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 1 316,00
EV / Sales 2018 15,2x
EV / Sales 2019 13,6x
Capitalization 211 M
Chart GLADSTONE LAND CORP
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Land Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE LAND CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,4 $
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Gladstone Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Lewis Parrish Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Anthony W. Parker Independent Director
Paul W. Adelgren Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLADSTONE LAND CORP-2.01%213
AMERICAN TOWER CORP3.46%65 310
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP2.37%47 142
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-4.55%17 907
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO4.32%7 670
CYRUSONE INC11.07%6 537
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.