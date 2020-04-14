Log in
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION

GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION

(LAND)
  Report
News 


Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2020

04/14/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq: LAND) (“Gladstone Land” or the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of April, May and June 2020.

Monthly Cash Distributions:

Common Stock$0.04470 per share of common stock for each of April, May and June 2020, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record DatePayment DateAmount
April 24April 30$ 0.04470
May 19May 290.04470
June 19June 300.04470
Total for the Quarter: $ 0.13410


The Company has paid 86 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has increased its common stock distributions 18 times over the prior 21 quarters.  The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the “DRIP”) to its common stockholders.  For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneFarms.com.

Series A Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDP):  $0.1328125 per share of Series A Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2020, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series A Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record DatePayment DateAmount
April 24April 30$ 0.1328125
May 19May 290.1328125
June 19June 300.1328125
  Total for the Quarter: $ 0.3984375


The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series A Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series B Preferred Stock (Unlisted):  $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2020, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record DatePayment DateAmount
April 29May 5$ 0.125
May 28June 50.125
June 25July 20.125
  Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375


The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Unlisted):  $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2020, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record DatePayment DateAmount
April 29May 5$ 0.125
May 28June 50.125
June 25July 20.125
  Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375


The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Fresh Produce: There was some concern by stockholders that the farmers that are renting farms from our company were selling their fresh products to the food service industry (restaurants, etc.). However, we wish to inform them that in our recent survey we found that the farmers renting our farms are selling most of their fresh produce to grocery store chains (like Kroger, Safeway, Costco, Walmart). In the West of the U.S. most of the produce (85%) is sold to grocery store chains and in the East 90-95% are sold to grocery store chains. Nuts from our orchards are about 95% sold to grocery stores.

Prices of produce distributed through grocery store chains spiked about 25% during the weeks in March but by the beginning of April are down to about an 8% increase from prior years. Olive oil produced by our olive groves is up 25%. We are happy that our farmers missed the downturn in the food service industry. Our farmers are doing very well thank you! Our farms are 100% rented and all are paying their rent.

About Gladstone Land:
Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers.  The Company currently owns 113 farms, comprised of approximately 88,000 acres in 10 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $885 million.  Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneFarms.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893.  For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.Gladstone.com.

Source:  Gladstone Land Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 55,6 M
EBIT 2020 29,9 M
Net income 2020 -4,87 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,26%
P/E ratio 2020 -108x
P/E ratio 2021 -53,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,84x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,56x
Capitalization 269 M
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Gladstone Chairman, President, CEO & Owner
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Lewis Parrish CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Anthony W. Parker Independent Director
Paul W. Adelgren Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION-2.78%269
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)8.68%110 757
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)10.48%65 451
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION19.92%32 426
CYRUSONE INC.-3.33%7 273
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-47.01%4 754
