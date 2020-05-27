Gladstone Land : Registration of certain classes of securities 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act
05/27/2020 | 04:33am EDT
Gladstone Land Corporation
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Maryland
54-1892552
(State of incorporation or organization)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
1521 Westbranch Drive, Suite 100
McLean, Virginia
22102
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None
If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(c) or (e), check the following box. ☐
If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(d) or (e), check the following box. ☒
If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities concurrently with a Regulation A offering, check the following box: ☐
Securities Act registration statement or Regulation A offering statement file number to which this form relates: 333-236943
Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:
6.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share
(Title of Class)
INFORMATION REQUIRED IN REGISTRATION STATEMENT
Item 1. Description of Registrant's Securities to be Registered.
This registration statement relates to the registration under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, of the 6.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Liquidation Preference $25.00 per share (the "Series B Preferred Stock"), of Gladstone Land Corporation, a Maryland corporation (the "Registrant"). The description of the Series B Preferred Stock is set forth under the caption "Description of Capital Stock- Series B Preferred Stock" in the Registrant's base prospectus, dated April 1, 2020 (the "Base Prospectus"), relating to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236943), that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2020. The description of the Series B Preferred Stock set forth in the Base Prospectus shall be deemed to be incorporated herein by reference.
