Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gladstone Land Corporation    LAND

GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION

(LAND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gladstone Land : Registration of certain classes of securities 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:33am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-A

FOR REGISTRATION OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF SECURITIES

PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Gladstone Land Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland

54-1892552

(State of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

1521 Westbranch Drive, Suite 100

McLean, Virginia

22102

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(c) or (e), check the following box.

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(d) or (e), check the following box.

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities concurrently with a Regulation A offering, check the following box:

Securities Act registration statement or Regulation A offering statement file number to which this form relates: 333-236943

Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

6.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share

(Title of Class)

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN REGISTRATION STATEMENT

Item 1. Description of Registrant's Securities to be Registered.

This registration statement relates to the registration under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, of the 6.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Liquidation Preference $25.00 per share (the "Series B Preferred Stock"), of Gladstone Land Corporation, a Maryland corporation (the "Registrant"). The description of the Series B Preferred Stock is set forth under the caption "Description of Capital Stock- Series B Preferred Stock" in the Registrant's base prospectus, dated April 1, 2020 (the "Base Prospectus"), relating to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236943), that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2020. The description of the Series B Preferred Stock set forth in the Base Prospectus shall be deemed to be incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.

Exhibits.

Exhibit

Description

No.

3.1

Articles of Incorporation of the Registrant, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to Pre-Effective Amendment No. 2 to the

Registration Statement on Form

S-11

(File No.

333-183965), filed November 2, 2012.

3.2

Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Registrant, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.2 to Pre-Effective Amendment No. 3 the

Registration Statement on Form

S-11

(File No.

333-183965), filed November 15, 2012.

  1. Articles of Amendment of the Registrant, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K (File No.
    001-35795), filed on July 12, 2017.
  2. Articles Supplementary for 6.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-35795), filed on May 31, 2018.

4.1 Form of Certificate for 6.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K(File No. 001-35795),filed on May 31, 2018.

10.1

Amended and Restated Dealer Manager Agreement, dated as of May 31, 2018, by and between Gladstone Land Corporation and

Gladstone Securities, LLC, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 1.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-35795), filed May

31, 2018.

10.2

Form of Participating Dealer Agreement, dated May 31, 2018, by and between Gladstone Land Corporation and Gladstone Securities,

LLC, incorporated by reference to Exhibit A of Exhibit 1.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-35795), filed on May 31,

2018.

10.3

Amended and Restated Subscription Escrow Agreement, dated as of May 31, 2018, by and among Gladstone Land Corporation, Gladstone

Land Securities, LLC and UMB Bank, National Association, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Current Report on Form 8-K

(File No. 001-35795), filed May 31, 2018.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereto duly authorized.

GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION

April 29, 2020

By: /s/ Lewis Parrish

Lewis Parrish

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Gladstone Land Corporation published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 08:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
04:33aGLADSTONE LAND : Registration of certain classes of securities 12(g) of the Secu..
PU
05/15GLADSTONE LAND CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/12GLADSTONE LAND CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of..
AQ
05/07Gladstone Land Completes Acquisition of Irrigated Farmland in Nebraska
GL
05/07Gladstone Land Corporation Follow-up Earnings Call and Webcast Information
GL
05/07GLADSTONE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06GLADSTONE LAND CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06GLADSTONE LAND : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
05/06Gladstone Land Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05/04Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 56,4 M
EBIT 2020 27,5 M
Net income 2020 -2,53 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,66%
P/E ratio 2020 -134x
P/E ratio 2021 -69,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,56x
Capi. / Sales2021 5,25x
Capitalization 314 M
Chart GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Land Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,33 $
Last Close Price 14,69 $
Spread / Highest target 8,92%
Spread / Average Target 4,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Gladstone Chairman, President, CEO & Owner
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Lewis Parrish CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Anthony W. Parker Independent Director
Paul W. Adelgren Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION13.26%314
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)6.14%108 136
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)12.27%66 509
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION21.79%32 761
CYRUSONE INC.9.69%8 268
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-23.10%6 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group