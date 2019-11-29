Glaston Oyj : Partnership between Bystronic glass and HEGLA terminated in mutual...

GLASTON CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 29 November 2019 at 16.30 EET

Glaston Corporation and HEGLA have decided to terminate their cooperation agreement due to changes in the companies' competitive positions. The agreement, which was entered into in 2012 by Bystronic Lenhardt GmbH, Conzzeta AG, Hegla GmbH & Co. KG, and LEWAG Holding AG, will be terminated by year-end 2019.

The purpose of the co-operation agreement has been to be preferred partners, meaning cooperation in cross selling by products for architectural market and making use of each other's sales and service network. The cooperation has had limited commercial value.

The termination of the agreement has been made in mutual understanding.

