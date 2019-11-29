Glaston Oyj : Partnership between Bystronic glass and HEGLA terminated in mutual...

Log in
GLASTON CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 29 November 2019 at 16.30 EET

Glaston Corporation and HEGLA have decided to terminate their cooperation agreement due to changes in the companies' competitive positions. The agreement, which was entered into in 2012 by Bystronic Lenhardt GmbH, Conzzeta AG, Hegla GmbH & Co. KG, and LEWAG Holding AG, will be terminated by year-end 2019.

The purpose of the co-operation agreement has been to be preferred partners, meaning cooperation in cross selling by products for architectural market and making use of each other's sales and service network. The cooperation has had limited commercial value.

The termination of the agreement has been made in mutual understanding.

For further information, please contact

Glaston Group:
Sasu Koivumäki, COO, tel. +358 40 558 7530
Joséphine Mickwitz, VP IR, Communications and Marketing, +358 10 500 5070

Glaston Corporation
Glaston is the glass processing industry's innovative technology leader supplying equipment, services and solutions to the architectural, automotive, solar and appliance industries. The company also supports the development of emerging technologies integrating intelligence to glass.

As of April 2019, Bystronic glass is part of Glaston Group. Together we are committed to providing our clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing, with the purpose of building a better tomorrow through safer, smarter, and more energy efficient glass solutions. We operate globally with manufacturing, services and sales offices in 12 countries. Glaston's shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.


Disclaimer

Glaston Oyj Abp published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 19:57:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 182 M
EBIT 2019 6,80 M
Net income 2019 -4,30 M
Debt 2019 36,1 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 -31,0x
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 91,9 M
Managers
NameTitle
Arto Juhani Metsänen President & Chief Executive Officer
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Chairman
Päivi Lindqvist Chief Financial Officer
Sarlotta Narjus Independent Director
Kai Mäenpää Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLASTON OYJ ABP-24.52%101
NORDSON CORPORATION39.91%9 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 281
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-3.16%4 115
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED16.45%3 609
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION53.89%3 499
