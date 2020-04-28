Log in
Glaston Oyj : amends capital repayment proposal and publishes date for General...

04/28/2020 | 06:08am EDT

Glaston Corporation Inside information 28 April 2020 at 13.00

Due to the significant deterioration in the global financial situation following the coronavirus and the rapid changes in the company's business environment Glaston Corporation's Board of Directors has today in its meeting decided to amendthecapital repayment proposal. The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting that no return on capital shall be distributed.

The Board of Directors of Glaston Corporationhas decided to convene the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 28May2020, and in this connection decided on an exceptional meeting procedure in accordance with the temporary legislation given by the Finnish Governmenton 24 May 2020. This enablesto hold the meeting by remote participation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be published as soon as possible.

On 20 March 2020, Glaston informed that the company has decided to postpone its AnnualGeneral Meeting which was originally scheduled to be held on Thursday, 2 April2020, to a later date.

Glaston Corporation
Board of Directors


For more information:

CFO Päivi Lindqvist, tel. + 358 10 500 500
Joséphine Mickwitz, Vice President, IR, Communications and Marketing, tel. +358 10 500 5070

Glaston Corporation
Glaston is the glass processing industry's innovative technology leader supplying equipment, services and solutions to the architectural, automotive, solar and appliance industries. The company also supports the development of emerging technologies integrating intelligence to glass.

As of April 2019, Bystronic glass is part of Glaston Group. Together we are committed to providing our clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing, with the purpose of building a better tomorrow through safer, smarter, and more energy efficient glass solutions. We operate globally with manufacturing, services and sales offices in 11 countries. Glaston's shares (GLA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.glaston.net


Disclaimer

Glaston Oyj Abp published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 10:07:02 UTC
