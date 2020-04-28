Glaston Oyj : amends capital repayment proposal and publishes date for General...

Glaston Corporation Inside information 28 April 2020 at 13.00

Due to the significant deterioration in the global financial situation following the coronavirus and the rapid changes in the company's business environment Glaston Corporation's Board of Directors has today in its meeting decided to amendthecapital repayment proposal. The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting that no return on capital shall be distributed.

The Board of Directors of Glaston Corporationhas decided to convene the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 28May2020, and in this connection decided on an exceptional meeting procedure in accordance with the temporary legislation given by the Finnish Governmenton 24 May 2020. This enablesto hold the meeting by remote participation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be published as soon as possible.

On 20 March 2020, Glaston informed that the company has decided to postpone its AnnualGeneral Meeting which was originally scheduled to be held on Thursday, 2 April2020, to a later date.

Glaston Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

CFO Päivi Lindqvist, tel. + 358 10 500 500

Joséphine Mickwitz, Vice President, IR, Communications and Marketing, tel. +358 10 500 5070

