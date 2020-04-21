Glaston Oyj : publishes the January 1– March 31, 2020 Interim Report on Tuesday,...

Glaston Corporation Press release 21.4.2020 at 10.00

Glaston Corporation will publish its January-March 2020 Interim Report on Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 at around 13.00 p.m. Finnish time. The Interim Report and presentation will be available as soon as possible after publishing on the Company's internet pages at www.glaston.net.



Glaston's President and CEO Arto Metsänen and CFO Päivi Lindqvist will present the financial result to analysts, investors and media representatives on the publication day at 15.00 in Finnish (Finnish time).

The live audiocast can be accessed through the link:https://glaston.videosync.fi/2020-04-28-q1. An on-demand version of the presentation will be available on the company's website later during the same day.

The participants can also join a telephone conference that will be arranged in conjunction with the live audiocast. The participants are asked to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to starting time using the Participant Phone Number and Participant Passcodes below.

Dial in number(s)

PIN: 48029367#

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

