GLASTON OYJ ABP

(GLA1V)
Glaston Oyj : publishes the January 1– March 31, 2020 Interim Report on Tuesday,...

04/21/2020 | 03:06am EDT

Glaston Corporation Press release 21.4.2020 at 10.00

Glaston Corporation will publish its January-March 2020 Interim Report on Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 at around 13.00 p.m. Finnish time. The Interim Report and presentation will be available as soon as possible after publishing on the Company's internet pages at www.glaston.net.

Glaston's President and CEO Arto Metsänen and CFO Päivi Lindqvist will present the financial result to analysts, investors and media representatives on the publication day at 15.00 in Finnish (Finnish time).

The live audiocast can be accessed through the link:https://glaston.videosync.fi/2020-04-28-q1. An on-demand version of the presentation will be available on the company's website later during the same day.

The participants can also join a telephone conference that will be arranged in conjunction with the live audiocast. The participants are asked to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to starting time using the Participant Phone Number and Participant Passcodes below.

Dial in number(s)

PIN: 48029367#

Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422

GLASTON CORPORATION
Joséphine Mickwitz
VP, IR, Communications and Marketing
Tel. +358 10 500 5070

Glaston in brief

Glaston is the glass processing industry's innovative technology leader supplying equipment, services and solutions to the architectural, automotive, solar and appliance industries. The company also supports the development of emerging technologies integrating intelligence to glass.

As of April 2019, Bystronic glass is part of Glaston Group. Together we are committed to providing our clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing, with the purpose of building a better tomorrow through safer, smarter, and more energy efficient glass solutions. We operate globally with manufacturing, services and sales offices in 11countries. Glaston's shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.


Disclaimer

Glaston Oyj Abp published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 07:05:05 UTC
