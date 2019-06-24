Glaston Oyj : rights offering oversubscribed

Glaston Corporation Stock Exchange Release 24 June 2019 at 18.15 EET

The preliminary result of Glaston Corporation's ('Glaston' or the 'Company') rights offering (the 'Offering'), for which the subscription period ended 19 June 2019, indicates that 37,236,320 shares, corresponding to approximately 97.19 percent of the new shares offered (the 'Offer Shares') were subscribed for pursuant to the exercise of subscription rights. Additionally, 11,448,672 Offer Shares were subscribed for without subscription rights. Thus, a total of 48,684,992 shares were subscribed for in the Offering, corresponding to approximately 127.07 percent of the Offer Shares, and the Offering is therefore oversubscribed. The subscription price was EUR 0.89 per Offer Share. As a result of the Offering, Glaston will receive proceeds amounting to approximately EUR 34 million before taking into account any transaction costs in relation to the Offering.

Glaston's President and CEO Arto Metsänen comments: 'In the spring we took a big strategic step in acquiring the Swiss-German Bystronic glass and continued to strengthen our position in the glass processing market. I'm really proud that so many wanted to participate in our growth story and for that I would like to thank all investors'.

The final results of the Offering will be published on or about 26 June 2019 after the Board of Directors has approved the subscriptions made in the Offering. Allotment of Offer Shares will be made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offering. As a result of the Offering, the total number of shares in the Company will increase by 38,313,595 from 45,976,316 to 84,289,911.

The Offer Shares will be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 27 June 2019. The last day of trading in interim shares on Nasdaq Helsinki will be on or about 27 June 2019. Interim shares will be combined with the existing shares of the Company on or about 28 June 2019. Trading in the Offer Shares is expected to commence on Nasdaq Helsinki on or about 28 June 2019.

The Offer Shares will entitle their holders to possible dividend and other distribution of funds, if any, and to other shareholder rights in the Company after they have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register and recorded in the Company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland.

Nordea Bank Abp and OP Corporate Bank plc act as the joint bookrunners and Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd as the Company's legal adviser in the Offering. Roschier, Attorneys Ltd. acts as the legal adviser to the Joint Bookrunners in the Offering.

For further information, please contact:

CFO Päivi Lindqvist , tel. +358 10 500 500

Vice President, IR, Communications and Marketing Joséphine Mickwitz, tel. +358 10 500 5070

Glaston Corporation

Glaston is the glass processing industry's innovative technology leader supplying equipment, services and solutions to the architectural, automotive, solar and appliance industries. The company also supports the development of emerging technologies integrating intelligence to glass.

As of April 2019, Bystronic glass is part of Glaston Group. Together we are committed to providing our clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing, with the purpose of building a better tomorrow through safer, smarter, and more energy efficient glass solutions. We operate globally with manufacturing, services and sales offices in 12 countries. Glaston's shares (GLA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, key media, www.glaston.net

IMPORTANT NOTICE

