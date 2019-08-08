Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Glaukos Corp    GKOS

GLAUKOS CORP

(GKOS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Avedro, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:04pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDR) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS). Stockholders will receive 0.365 shares of Glaukos Corporation common stock for each share of Avedro, Inc. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $395 million and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of Avedro, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/avedro. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-avedro-inc-300899015.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLAUKOS CORP
02:04pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Avedro, Inc.
PR
06:36aGLAUKOS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
06:09aGLAUKOS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors o..
AQ
08/07GLAUKOS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07GLAUKOS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07GLAUKOS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/07GLAUKOS CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
08/07GLAUKOS : and Avedro Announce Definitive Acquisition Agreement
BU
07/22GLAUKOS : Announces Global Licensing Agreement With Intratus, Inc.
BU
07/22GLAUKOS CORPORATION : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results after Mar..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group