Glaukos : Announces Global Licensing Agreement With Intratus, Inc.

Novel, Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Platform Expands Glaukos’ Portfolio of Sustained Pharmaceutical Systems

Includes Lead Candidate for Treatment of Dry Eye Disease with Potential Future Candidates for Other Corneal Disorders and Glaucoma

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Intratus, Inc. under which Intratus has granted Glaukos a global exclusive license to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize Intratus’ patented, non-invasive drug delivery platform designed for use in the treatment of dry eye disease, glaucoma and other corneal disorders, such as allergy, blepharitis, conjunctivitis and related conditions.

Intratus’ patented cream-based drug formulations are applied to the outer surface of the eyelid for transdermal delivery of pharmaceutically active compounds for the treatment of eye disorders. Early human studies with this novel delivery system have demonstrated efficacy without the side effects often associated with drugs delivered as topical eye drops.

“This licensing agreement adds a novel drug delivery platform using a differentiated, non-invasive transdermal approach to our expanding portfolio of sustained pharmaceutical systems,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos president and chief executive officer. “Intratus’ proprietary transdermal drug delivery application is highly complementary to our expanding portfolio of sustained pharmaceutical systems and represents a synergistic fit with our glaucoma and corneal health R&D initiatives. With this agreement, we plan to build upon the promising development work Intratus has completed to advance this exciting new drug delivery approach into the appropriate clinical phases.”

“Intratus’ drug delivery platforms aim to provide an efficacious, safe and durable treatment option for ophthalmic diseases through a simple, non-invasive and patient-friendly method of application,” said Aaron Dyer, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Padma Nanduri, M.D. FACS, co-founder and chief medical officer. “We believe Glaukos’ proven track record in pioneering new treatment paradigms makes them the perfect partner to help bring our novel treatment options, if approved, to patients and physicians in the most effective and timely manner possible.”

Under the agreement, Glaukos will obtain an exclusive global license to Intratus’ drug delivery technology for use in the treatment of glaucoma and corneal disorders, including dry eye disease, allergy, blepharitis, conjunctivitis and related conditions. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Intratus, Inc.

Intratus, Inc. is a privately held life sciences company dedicated to utilizing its patented novel drug delivery platform technologies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases and disorders. Intratus is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent®, its first MIGS device, in the United States in July 2012 and launched its next-generation iStent inject® device in the United States in September 2018. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the extent to which Intratus’ non-invasive drug delivery platform will ever progress through the stages of research and development or achieve clinical success, regulatory approval or commercial adoption. These risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

