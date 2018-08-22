Glaukos : Announces Participation in Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and
pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization
of novel surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies
designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma, today announced that
its management is scheduled to participate in the Wells Fargo Healthcare
Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 1:15 p.m. EDT in Boston,
MA.
A live audio webcast for this event will be available in the Investors
section of the Glaukos website at http://investors.glaukos.com
and will be archived for 90 days.
About Glaukos
Glaukos (www.glaukos.com)
is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused
on the development and commercialization of novel surgical devices and
sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to transform the treatment
of glaucoma, one of the world’s leading causes of blindness. The company
pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the
traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched
the iStent®, its first MIGS device, in the
United States in July 2012 and is leveraging its platform technology to
build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale
injectable therapies designed to address the complete range of glaucoma
disease states and progression. The company believes the iStent inject®,
measuring 0.36 mm long and 0.23 mm wide, is the smallest medical device
ever approved by the FDA.
