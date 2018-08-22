Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Glaukos Corp    GKOS

GLAUKOS CORP (GKOS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Glaukos : Announces Participation in Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 1:15 p.m. EDT in Boston, MA.

A live audio webcast for this event will be available in the Investors section of the Glaukos website at http://investors.glaukos.com and will be archived for 90 days.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma, one of the world’s leading causes of blindness. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent®, its first MIGS device, in the United States in July 2012 and is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale injectable therapies designed to address the complete range of glaucoma disease states and progression. The company believes the iStent inject®, measuring 0.36 mm long and 0.23 mm wide, is the smallest medical device ever approved by the FDA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLAUKOS CORP
10:16pGLAUKOS : Announces Participation in Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
BU
08/09GLAUKOS : Announces Pharmaceutical Development Agreement with D. Western Therape..
AQ
08/06GLAUKOS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/04GLAUKOS : Announces Pharmaceutical Development Agreement With D. Western Therape..
AQ
08/03GLAUKOS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03GLAUKOS (NYSE : GKOS) reported earnings of ($0.15) per share missing Walls Stree..
AQ
08/02GLAUKOS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/02GLAUKOS CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
08/02GLAUKOS : Announces Pharmaceutical Development Agreement with D. Western Therape..
BU
08/02GLAUKOS CORP : to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/05Glaukos Corp (GKOS) CEO Thomas Burns on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
08/03HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (08/03/2018) 
08/03Glaukos collaborates with D. Western Therapeutics Institute 
08/02Glaukos misses by $0.03, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 165 M
EBIT 2018 -17,3 M
Net income 2018 -16,6 M
Finance 2018 28,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8,40x
EV / Sales 2019 7,42x
Capitalization 1 417 M
Chart GLAUKOS CORP
Duration : Period :
Glaukos Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAUKOS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 45,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas William Burns President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Link Chairman
Chris M. Calcaterra Chief Operating Officer
Joseph E. Gilliam CFO & Senior VP-Corporate Development
Harold A. Heitzmann Senior VP-Applied Research & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAUKOS CORP56.49%1 417
STRYKER CORPORATION9.08%62 943
SMITH & NEPHEW6.02%15 278
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV23.96%2 929
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.-16.03%1 626
CERUS CORPORATION103.85%926
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.