Glaukos : Announces Participation in Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 1:15 p.m. EDT in Boston, MA.

A live audio webcast for this event will be available in the Investors section of the Glaukos website at http://investors.glaukos.com and will be archived for 90 days.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma, one of the world’s leading causes of blindness. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent®, its first MIGS device, in the United States in July 2012 and is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale injectable therapies designed to address the complete range of glaucoma disease states and progression. The company believes the iStent inject®, measuring 0.36 mm long and 0.23 mm wide, is the smallest medical device ever approved by the FDA.

