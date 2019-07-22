Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Glaukos Corp    GKOS

GLAUKOS CORP

(GKOS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glaukos Corporation : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results after Market Close on August 7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PDT

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, plans to release second quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT) on August 7, 2019.

A link to the live webcast will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.glaukos.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 833-231-8262 (U.S.) or 647-689-4107 (International) and enter Conference ID 3119047. A replay will be archived on the company’s website following completion of the call.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent®, its first MIGS device, in the United States in July 2012 and launched its next-generation iStent inject® device in the United States in September 2018. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLAUKOS CORP
07:01aGLAUKOS : Announces Global Licensing Agreement With Intratus, Inc.
BU
07:01aGLAUKOS CORPORATION : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results after Mar..
BU
06/27GLAUKOS CORPORATION : Completes Acquisition of DOSE Medical Corporation
BU
06/22GLAUKOS : CFO Joseph E. Gilliam Sells 8,750 Shares
AQ
06/19GLAUKOS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
06/19GLAUKOS CORPORATION : Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire DOSE Medical C..
BU
06/18GLAUKOS : New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $40.11 Million Position in G..
AQ
06/04GLAUKOS : International Study Confirms Significant, Sustained IOP and Medication..
BU
06/04GLAUKOS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/22GLAUKOS : Announces Participation in William Blair Growth Stock Conference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 231 M
EBIT 2019 -11,4 M
Net income 2019 -9,38 M
Finance 2019 108 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -287x
P/E ratio 2020 776x
EV / Sales2019 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 9,44x
Capitalization 2 735 M
Chart GLAUKOS CORP
Duration : Period :
Glaukos Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAUKOS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 76,88  $
Last Close Price 75,14  $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas William Burns President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Link Chairman
Chris M. Calcaterra Chief Operating Officer
Joseph E. Gilliam CFO & Senior VP-Corporate Development
L. Jay Katz Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAUKOS CORP33.77%2 735
STRYKER CORPORATION32.71%77 613
SMITH & NEPHEW18.37%18 916
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV-0.29%3 423
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC60.26%1 612
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.41.48%1 426
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group