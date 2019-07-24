Log in
GLAXOSMITHKLINE

(GS7)
GlaxoSmithKline Raises 2019 Guidance on Higher 2Q Performance

By Carlo Martuscelli and Ian Walker

GlaxoSmithKline on Wednesday raised its 2019 adjusted earnings-per-share guidance as it reported a doubled profit before tax for the second quarter.

The British pharmaceutical company said that pretax profit for the quarter was 1.26 billion pounds ($1.58 billion), up from GBP614 million the year before. Turnover rose 6.8% to GBP7.81 billion, beating analysts' expectations of GBP7.59 billion, according to a FactSet consensus estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share--a metric closely watched by analysts--totaled 30.5 pence, ahead of market expectations of 25.18 pence.

Glaxo said it expects to report adjusted EPS of minus 3% to minus 5% for the year at constant exchange rates, compared with its previous guidance of minus 5% to minus 9%.

Net profit for the quarter was GBP964 million, compared with GBP441 million for the second quarter of 2018.

The drugmaker said that its consumer health-care joint venture with Pfizer is expected to complete shortly. Glaxo had expected the deal to complete in the second half of the year.

The board has maintained its dividend at 19 pence a share and backed guidance for a 80 pence a share full-year payout.

Earlier Wednesday, Glaxo announced that Jonathan Symonds, currently deputy chairman of HSBC Holdings PLC, will succeed Philip Hampton as nonexecutive chairman with effect from Sept. 1.

Shares at 1115 GMT were up 34.2 pence, or 2.1%, at 1694.8 pence.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com and Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 0.00% 1663.53 Delayed Quote.11.36%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 2.02% 18.95 Delayed Quote.11.69%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -2.16% 656.3931 Delayed Quote.3.71%
PFIZER 0.63% 43.09 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 31 973 M
EBIT 2019 8 456 M
Net income 2019 4 326 M
Debt 2019 24 535 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 3,07x
EV / Sales2020 2,80x
Capitalization 73 656 M
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 665,53  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Roy Hampton Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Paul Dingemans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE11.69%102 250
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.32%342 077
PFIZER-1.90%239 227
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.48%229 067
ROCHE HOLDING10.19%229 067
NOVARTIS24.44%215 148
