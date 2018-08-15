GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Posts Positive Results for HIV Study

By Maryam Cockar

GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday that its subsidiary has reported positive results in its first phase 3 study for an injectable two-drug regimen for the treatment of HIV.

GSK said ViiV Healthcare Ltd.'s study showed similar efficacy of a once-a-month, injectable two-drug regimen of cabotegravir and rilpivirine drugs compared with a standard daily, oral three-drug regimen.

If the two-drug regimen is approved it would give people living with HIV one month between each dose of antiretroviral therapy, changing HIV treatment from 365 doses days a year to 12 doses, John Pottage, chief scientific and medical officer of ViiV Healthcare, said.

ViiV Healthcare, a specialist HIV company, is majority owned by GSK with Pfizer and Shionogi & Co. Ltd. (4507.TO).

Write to Maryam Cockar at maryam.cockar@dowjones.com