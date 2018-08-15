Log in
GLAXOSMITHKLINE (GS7)
GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Posts Positive Results for HIV Study

08/15/2018 | 08:35am CEST

By Maryam Cockar

GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday that its subsidiary has reported positive results in its first phase 3 study for an injectable two-drug regimen for the treatment of HIV.

GSK said ViiV Healthcare Ltd.'s study showed similar efficacy of a once-a-month, injectable two-drug regimen of cabotegravir and rilpivirine drugs compared with a standard daily, oral three-drug regimen.

If the two-drug regimen is approved it would give people living with HIV one month between each dose of antiretroviral therapy, changing HIV treatment from 365 doses days a year to 12 doses, John Pottage, chief scientific and medical officer of ViiV Healthcare, said.

ViiV Healthcare, a specialist HIV company, is majority owned by GSK with Pfizer and Shionogi & Co. Ltd. (4507.TO).

Write to Maryam Cockar at maryam.cockar@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 0.59% 1560 Delayed Quote.17.96%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 0.82% 17.634 Delayed Quote.16.86%
PFIZER -0.25% 40.71 Delayed Quote.12.40%
SHIONOGI & CO LTD 1.73% 6073 End-of-day quote.-1.86%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 30 302 M
EBIT 2018 8 314 M
Net income 2018 3 663 M
Debt 2018 19 797 M
Yield 2018 5,13%
P/E ratio 2018 22,25
P/E ratio 2019 18,11
EV / Sales 2018 3,19x
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
Capitalization 76 920 M
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 16,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Roy Hampton Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Paul Dingemans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE16.86%97 740
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.31%350 770
PFIZER12.40%239 423
NOVARTIS-1.07%209 596
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.84%207 317
MERCK AND COMPANY18.11%175 715
