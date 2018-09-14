GlaxoSmithKline's ViiV Submits Marketing Application to EMA for HIV Treatment

By Carlo Martuscelli



GlaxoSmithKline said Friday that its majority-owned subsidiary, ViiV Healthcare, has submitted a marketing authorization application for a HIV therapy to the European Medicines Agency.

The U.K. pharmaceutical company said the application was submitted for the combined treatment--consisting of dolutegravir and lamivudine--based on the results of the two Gemini studies that included 1,400 adults with the disease.

"This regulatory submission, if approved, will make available a two-drug regimen option with dolutegravir and lamivudine instead of the traditional three-drug regimen and is an important step in the evolution of HIV treatment," said Deborah Waterhouse, chief executive officer of ViiV Healthcare.

ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by Glaxo, with Pfizer and Shionogi Limited also holding stakes.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com