GlaxoSmithKline    GS7   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE (GS7)
My previous session
News 
News

GlaxoSmithKline's ViiV Submits Marketing Application to EMA for HIV Treatment

09/14/2018 | 10:29am CEST

By Carlo Martuscelli

GlaxoSmithKline said Friday that its majority-owned subsidiary, ViiV Healthcare, has submitted a marketing authorization application for a HIV therapy to the European Medicines Agency.

The U.K. pharmaceutical company said the application was submitted for the combined treatment--consisting of dolutegravir and lamivudine--based on the results of the two Gemini studies that included 1,400 adults with the disease.

"This regulatory submission, if approved, will make available a two-drug regimen option with dolutegravir and lamivudine instead of the traditional three-drug regimen and is an important step in the evolution of HIV treatment," said Deborah Waterhouse, chief executive officer of ViiV Healthcare.

ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by Glaxo, with Pfizer and Shionogi Limited also holding stakes.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

GLAXOSMITHKLINE -0.51% 1488.4 Delayed Quote.13.09%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE -0.37% 16.75 Delayed Quote.12.07%
PFIZER 1.04% 42.85 Delayed Quote.18.30%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 30 373 M
EBIT 2018 8 143 M
Net income 2018 3 409 M
Debt 2018 20 743 M
Yield 2018 5,35%
P/E ratio 2018 21,98
P/E ratio 2019 17,44
EV / Sales 2018 3,13x
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
Capitalization 74 186 M
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE
GlaxoSmithKline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 16,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Roy Hampton Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Paul Dingemans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE12.07%97 288
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.26%373 869
PFIZER18.30%248 612
NOVARTIS-0.34%215 544
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.76%213 447
MERCK AND COMPANY25.88%185 794
