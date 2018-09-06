Log in
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
GlaxoSmithKline : to Cut About 650 U.S. Jobs -- Reuters

09/06/2018

-- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK, GSK.LN) will cut about 650 jobs in the U.S., Reuters reported Wednesday.

-- The company will reduce about 100 back-office positions each in Philadelphia and Research Triangle Park, N.C., and 450 sales representatives, Reuters reported.

-- In July, GSK announced a restructuring program aimed at providing annual savings of 400 million pounds ($516.5 million) by 2021.

Full story at www.reuters.com/article/us-gsk-layoffs-usa/drugmaker-gsk-to-eliminate-650-u-s-jobs-idUSKCN1LL33Y

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

GLAXOSMITHKLINE -1.25% 17.35 Delayed Quote.17.13%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE -1.17% 1553.2 Delayed Quote.18.84%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 30 343 M
EBIT 2018 8 213 M
Net income 2018 3 542 M
Debt 2018 19 819 M
Yield 2018 5,09%
P/E ratio 2018 22,41
P/E ratio 2019 18,31
EV / Sales 2018 3,22x
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capitalization 77 951 M
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 16,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
NameTitle
Emma Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Roy Hampton Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Paul Dingemans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
GLAXOSMITHKLINE17.13%100 220
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.60%358 738
PFIZER14.63%242 515
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.39%214 575
NOVARTIS-2.09%212 346
MERCK AND COMPANY20.76%180 715
