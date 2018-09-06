GlaxoSmithKline : to Cut About 650 U.S. Jobs -- Reuters

-- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK, GSK.LN) will cut about 650 jobs in the U.S., Reuters reported Wednesday.

-- The company will reduce about 100 back-office positions each in Philadelphia and Research Triangle Park, N.C., and 450 sales representatives, Reuters reported.

-- In July, GSK announced a restructuring program aimed at providing annual savings of 400 million pounds ($516.5 million) by 2021.

Full story at www.reuters.com/article/us-gsk-layoffs-usa/drugmaker-gsk-to-eliminate-650-u-s-jobs-idUSKCN1LL33Y

