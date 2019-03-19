Glaxo: Tesaro Asset Dostarlimab Showing Positive Results

By Carlo Martuscelli

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) said Tuesday that a clinical trial of its cancer drug dostarlimab yielded positive preliminary results.

The ongoing study, called Garnet, is examining the effects of dostarlimab on women with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer who had their disease progress after chemotherapy. Dostarlimab is an asset that Glaxo acquired when it bought oncology specialist Tesaro Inc. in December 2018.

Data shows that dostarlimab administration of is having an effect on the disease, Glaxo said. The British pharmaceutical company said that disease control rate--a measure of efficacy of treatment--totaled 53% for patients administered the drug.

The study revealed that so far, 88 out of 125 patients had at least one adverse even in the course of treatment, but these were for the most part low-grade. Glaxo said that 13.6% of patients experienced grade 3 or higher events, and no deaths occurred due to treatment.

The FTSE 100-listed drugmaker said it plans to submit a license application for the drug as a treatment for endometrial cancer at the end of 2019.

