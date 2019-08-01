Log in
GlaxoSmithKline : Asthma Treatment Gets Green Light From EC for Self Administering

08/01/2019 | 10:57am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) on Thursday said two new methods for self-administering its Nucala treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma has received marketing authorization from the European Commission.

The pharmaceutical company said the EC has authorized marketing for a prefilled pen and a prefilled safety syringe that people suffering with severe eosinophilic asthma can take at home, once a health-care professional has decided the treatment is appropriate.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE -0.02% 18.68 Delayed Quote.12.35%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 0.26% 1707 Delayed Quote.14.18%
EPS Revisions
