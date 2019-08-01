GlaxoSmithKline : Asthma Treatment Gets Green Light From EC for Self Administering

By Oliver Griffin



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) on Thursday said two new methods for self-administering its Nucala treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma has received marketing authorization from the European Commission.

The pharmaceutical company said the EC has authorized marketing for a prefilled pen and a prefilled safety syringe that people suffering with severe eosinophilic asthma can take at home, once a health-care professional has decided the treatment is appropriate.

