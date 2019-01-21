GlaxoSmithKline Chairman Philip Hampton to Step Down

By Adria Calatayud



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) said Monday that Chairman Philip Hampton intends to step down after nearly four years in the role.

The board of the FTSE 100 pharmaceutical company has started the process to find a successor, it said.

"Following the announcement of our deal with Pfizer and the intended separation of the new consumer business, I believe this is the right moment to step down and allow a new Chair to oversee this process through to its conclusion over the next few years and to lead the Board into this next phase for GSK," Mr. Hampton said.

Mr. Hampton joined GlaxoSmithKline's board on Jan. 1 2015 and became chairman on May 7, 2015.

