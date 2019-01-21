Log in
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
GlaxoSmithKline Chairman Philip Hampton to Step Down

01/21/2019

By Adria Calatayud

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) said Monday that Chairman Philip Hampton intends to step down after nearly four years in the role.

The board of the FTSE 100 pharmaceutical company has started the process to find a successor, it said.

"Following the announcement of our deal with Pfizer and the intended separation of the new consumer business, I believe this is the right moment to step down and allow a new Chair to oversee this process through to its conclusion over the next few years and to lead the Board into this next phase for GSK," Mr. Hampton said.

Mr. Hampton joined GlaxoSmithKline's board on Jan. 1 2015 and became chairman on May 7, 2015.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 1.05% 17.132 Delayed Quote.3.02%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 1.13% 1498.6 Delayed Quote.0.50%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 30 587 M
EBIT 2018 8 445 M
Net income 2018 3 728 M
Debt 2018 21 835 M
Yield 2018 5,33%
P/E ratio 2018 22,39
P/E ratio 2019 16,34
EV / Sales 2018 3,15x
EV / Sales 2019 3,08x
Capitalization 74 397 M
Managers
NameTitle
Emma Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Roy Hampton Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Paul Dingemans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay CFO-Designate & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE0.50%95 764
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.03%350 508
PFIZER-2.70%246 674
NOVARTIS5.66%227 840
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.6.16%223 498
MERCK AND COMPANY-0.71%197 291
