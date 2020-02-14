GlaxoSmithKline : Description Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
02/14/2020 | 04:54pm EST
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT TO § 240.13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO 240.13d-2(a) UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
(Amendment No. 3)*
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
(Name of Issuer)
Common Shares, Par Value CHF 0.03
(Title of Class of Securities)
H17182108
(CUSIP Number)
Victoria A. Whyte
GlaxoSmithKline plc
980 Great West Road
Brentford, Middlesex TW8 9GS
England
Telephone: +44 (0)208 047 5000
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
November 25, 2019
(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box. ☐
Cusip No. H17182108
13D/A3
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY) GlaxoSmithKline plc
6. CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION England and Wales
Footnotes:
Common Shares are held directly by S.R. One, Limited, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reporting Person. Includes 30,000 shares of Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of options granted to Simeon J. George as director's compensation (the "Options"), over which the Reporting Person has voting and dispositive power.
Based upon (i) 59,439,370 shares of the Issuer's Common Shares outstanding as of November 25, 2019, upon the closing of the Issuer's offering, as reported in the Issuer's prospectus dated November 20, 2019 (the "Final Prospectus") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 21, 2019 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and (ii) 30,000 shares of Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of Options.
Cusip No. H17182108
13D/A3
Item 1. Security and Issuer.
This Amendment No. 3 to Schedule 13D amends and supplements the statement on Schedule 13D originally filed on October 28, 2016, as subsequently amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on November 7, 2016 and Amendment No. 2 filed on February 13, 2018, the "Schedule 13D", and as Amended by this Amendment No. 3, the "Statement") with respect to the common shares, par value CHF 0.03 per share (the "Common Shares"), of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft) organized under the laws of Switzerland (the "Issuer"). GlaxoSmithKline plc is filing this amendment to reflect its new percentage beneficial ownership in the Issuer's Common Shares, which has changed as a result of (1) an additional stock option granted to SR One and (2) an increase in the Issuer's Common Shares outstanding. The Issuer's principal executive offices are located at Baarerstrasse 14, 6300 Zug, Switzerland. Unless otherwise indicated, each capitalized term used but not defined herein shall have the meaning assigned to such term in the Schedule 13D.
Item 2. Identity and Background.
The response set forth in Item 2 of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended by deleting Schedule 1 in its entirety and replacing it with Schedule 1 attached.
Item 5. Interest in Securities of the Issuer.
The response set forth in Items 5 (a) and (b) of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended by adding the following:
GlaxoSmithKline plc beneficially owns 3,295,627 shares of Common Shares, which represents 5.5% of the of the Common Shares outstanding based on (i) 59,439,370 Common Shares outstanding as of November 25, 2019 upon the closing of the Issuer's offering, as reported in the Final Prospectus and (ii) 30,000 shares of Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of options described in the following sentence.
The number of shares of Common Shares that GlaxoSmithKline plc beneficially owns (3,295,627) includes options to purchase 30,000 Common Shares granted to Simeon J. George as director's compensation subsequent to GlaxoSmithKline plc's prior filing as follows:
Options to purchase 15,000 Common Shares were granted on June 15, 2018 with 100% of the shares vesting in 12 equal monthly installments beginning on May 30, 2018.The stock options can be exercised at any time as to vested shares, at an exercise price of $59.31, until the expiration date of June 15, 2028; and
Options to purchase 15,000 Common Shares were granted on June 11, 2019 with 100% of the shares vesting in 12 equal monthly installments beginning on June 30, 2019.The stock options can be exercised at any time as to vested shares, at an exercise price of $43.52, until the expiration date of June 11, 2029.
GlaxoSmithKline plc has the sole power to vote or direct the vote, and the sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of all 3,295,627shares of Common Shares described in Item 5(a) above.
Cusip No. H17182108
13D/A3
SIGNATURE
After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.
Date: February 14, 2020
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
By: /s/ Victoria A. Whyte
Name: Victoria A. Whyte
Title: Authorized Signatory
Cusip No. H17182108
13D/A3
SCHEDULE 1
Name
Business Address
Principal Occupation or Employment
Citizenship
Board of Directors
Emma Walmsley
980 Great West Road
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
British
Brentford
Middlesex, England
TW8 9GS
Manvinder Singh Banga
980 Great West Road
Company Director
British & Indian
Brentford
Middlesex, England
TW8 9GS
Dr. Hal Barron
269 E. Grand Avenue,
Chief Scientific Officer & President, R&D
US
South San Francisco,
CA 94080
Dr. Vivienne Cox
980 Great West Road
Company Director
British
Brentford
Middlesex, England
TW8 9GS
Lynn Elsenhans
980 Great West Road
Company Director
US
Brentford
Middlesex, England
TW8 9GS
Dr. Jesse Goodman
980 Great West Road
Company Director
US
Brentford
Middlesex, England
TW8 9GS
Dr. Laurie Glimcher
980 Great West Road
Company Director
US
Brentford
Middlesex, England
TW8 9GS
Judy Lewent
980 Great West Road
Company Director
US
Brentford
Middlesex, England
TW8 9GS
Iain MacKay
980 Great West Road
Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
British
Brentford
Middlesex, England
TW8 9GS
Urs Rohner
980 Great West Road
Company Director
Swiss
Brentford
Middlesex, England
TW8 9GS
Cusip No. H17182108
13D/A3
Name
Business Address
Principal Occupation or Employment
Citizenship
Jonathan Symonds
980 Great West Road
Chairman and Company Director
British
Brentford
Middlesex, England
TW8 9GS
Corporate
Executive Team
Emma Walmsley
980 Great West Road
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
British
Brentford
Middlesex, England
TW8 9GS
Dr. Hal Barron
269 E. Grand Avenue,
Chief Scientific Officer & President, R&D
US
South San Francisco,
CA 94080
Roger Connor
980 Great West Road
President, Global Vaccines
Irish
Brentford
Middlesex, England
TW8 9GS
Diana Conrad
980 Great West Road
Senior Vice President, Human Resoures
Canadian
Brentford
Middlesex, England
TW8 9GS
James Ford
980 Great West Road
Senior Vice President & General Counsel
British & US
Brentford
Middlesex, England
TW8 9GS
Nick Hirons
980 Great West Road
Senior Vice President, Global Ethics and Compliance
GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 14 February 2020