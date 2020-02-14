GlaxoSmithKline : Description Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT TO § 240.13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO 240.13d-2(a) UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

(Amendment No. 3)*

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG

(Name of Issuer)

Common Shares, Par Value CHF 0.03

(Title of Class of Securities)

H17182108

(CUSIP Number)

Victoria A. Whyte

GlaxoSmithKline plc

980 Great West Road

Brentford, Middlesex TW8 9GS

England

Telephone: +44 (0)208 047 5000

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

November 25, 2019

(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box. ☐

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See §240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act.