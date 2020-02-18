GlaxoSmithKline : Description Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act.

Based upon 62,262,307 shares of the Issuer's Ordinary Shares outstanding as of February 14, 2020, upon the closing of the Issuer's offering (assuming the underwriters have not exercised their option to purchase additional Ordinary Shares), as reported in the Issuer's prospectus supplement dated February 11, 2020 (the "Final Prospectus") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 12, 2020 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 1. Security and Issuer.

This Amendment No. 4 to Schedule 13D amends and supplements the statement on Schedule 13D originally filed on March 24, 2016 (as amended by Amendment No.1 filed on May 13, 2016, Amendment No.2 filed on February 3, 2017 and Amendment No.3 filed on April 18, 2019, the "Schedule 13D", and as amended by this Amendment No. 4, the "Statement") with respect to the Ordinary Shares, par value $0.00001 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), of Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company (the "Issuer"). GlaxoSmithKline plc is filing this amendment to reflect: (1) its new percentage beneficial ownership in the Issuer, which has decreased as a result of an increase in the outstanding Ordinary Shares of the Issuer and (2) an amendment made to the Registration Rights Agreement. The Issuer's principal executive offices are located at PO Box 309, Ugland House, South Church Street, George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Unless otherwise indicated, each capitalized term used but not defined herein shall have the meaning assigned to such term in the Schedule 13D.

Item 2. Identity and background

The response set forth in Item 2 of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended by deleting Schedule 1 in its entirety and replacing it with Schedule 1 attached.

Item 4. Purpose of Transaction.

The response set forth in Item 4.B of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended and supplemented by adding the following:

On February 10, 2020, the Issuer and Glaxo Group Limited entered into the First Amendment of Registration Right Agreement (the "First Amendment"), a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 7 hereto. The First Amendment extended the termination date of Registration Rights Agreement to December 31, 2026 or such earlier time as to any Holder holding one and one-half percent (1.5%) or less of the outstanding shares of the Company at which all Registrable Securities held by such Holder (and any Affiliate of the Holder with whom such Holder must aggregate its sales under Rule 144) can be sold in a single transaction without registration in compliance with Rule 144 of the Act. Additionally, the First Amendment added provisions requiring officers of the Issuer to participate in "road shows" and requiring the Issuer to furnish certain documents to underwriters in connection with underwritten offerings, allows the Issuer to suspend use of registration statements under certain circumstances and reduced to 90 days the amount of time following the effective date of certain registration statements during which the Issuer may refuse to file a registration statement in response to an exercise of demand registration rights.

Item 5. Interest in Securities of the Issuer.

The response set forth in Item 5 (a) and (b) of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended by deleting the previous response in its entirety and replacing it with the following: