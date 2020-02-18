GlaxoSmithKline : Description Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
02/18/2020
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT TO § 240.13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS
THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO 240.13d-2(a) UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Amendment No. 4
THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC.
(Name of Issuer)
Ordinary Shares
(Title of Class of Securities)
G8807B106
(CUSIP Number)
Victoria A. Whyte
GlaxoSmithKline plc
980 Great West Road
Brentford, Middlesex TW8 9GS
England
Telephone: +44 (0)208 047 5000
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
February 10 , 2020
(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)
Cusip No. G8807B106
13 D/A4
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY) GlaxoSmithKline plc
6. CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION England and Wales
Ordinary Shares (as defined below) are held directly by Glaxo Group Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc.
Based upon 62,262,307 shares of the Issuer's Ordinary Shares outstanding as of February 14, 2020, upon the closing of the Issuer's offering (assuming the underwriters have not exercised their option to purchase additional Ordinary Shares), as reported in the Issuer's prospectus supplement dated February 11, 2020 (the "Final Prospectus") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 12, 2020 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Item 1. Security and Issuer.
This Amendment No. 4 to Schedule 13D amends and supplements the statement on Schedule 13D originally filed on March 24, 2016 (as amended by Amendment No.1 filed on May 13, 2016, Amendment No.2 filed on February 3, 2017 and Amendment No.3 filed on April 18, 2019, the "Schedule 13D", and as amended by this Amendment No. 4, the "Statement") with respect to the Ordinary Shares, par value $0.00001 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), of Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company (the "Issuer"). GlaxoSmithKline plc is filing this amendment to reflect: (1) its new percentage beneficial ownership in the Issuer, which has decreased as a result of an increase in the outstanding Ordinary Shares of the Issuer and (2) an amendment made to the Registration Rights Agreement. The Issuer's principal executive offices are located at PO Box 309, Ugland House, South Church Street, George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Unless otherwise indicated, each capitalized term used but not defined herein shall have the meaning assigned to such term in the Schedule 13D.
Item 2. Identity and background
The response set forth in Item 2 of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended by deleting Schedule 1 in its entirety and replacing it with Schedule 1 attached.
Item 4. Purpose of Transaction.
The response set forth in Item 4.B of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended and supplemented by adding the following:
On February 10, 2020, the Issuer and Glaxo Group Limited entered into the First Amendment of Registration Right Agreement (the "First Amendment"), a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 7 hereto. The First Amendment extended the termination date of Registration Rights Agreement to December 31, 2026 or such earlier time as to any Holder holding one and one-half percent (1.5%) or less of the outstanding shares of the Company at which all Registrable Securities held by such Holder (and any Affiliate of the Holder with whom such Holder must aggregate its sales under Rule 144) can be sold in a single transaction without registration in compliance with Rule 144 of the Act. Additionally, the First Amendment added provisions requiring officers of the Issuer to participate in "road shows" and requiring the Issuer to furnish certain documents to underwriters in connection with underwritten offerings, allows the Issuer to suspend use of registration statements under certain circumstances and reduced to 90 days the amount of time following the effective date of certain registration statements during which the Issuer may refuse to file a registration statement in response to an exercise of demand registration rights.
Item 5. Interest in Securities of the Issuer.
The response set forth in Item 5 (a) and (b) of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended by deleting the previous response in its entirety and replacing it with the following:
GlaxoSmithKline plc beneficially owns 9,644,808 Ordinary Shares, which represents 15.5% of 62,262,307 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of February 14, 2020, as reported in the Issuer's Final Prospectus.
GlaxoSmithKline plc has the sole power to vote or direct the vote, and the sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of all 9,644,808 shares of Common Stock described in Item 5(a) above.
Item 6. Contracts, Arrangements, Understandings or Relationships with Respect to Securities of the Issuer.
Item 6 of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended and restated in its entirety as follows:
The information included in Item 4 of this Statement is incorporated herein by reference.
Except as disclosed in Item 4 of this Statement, there are no contracts, arrangements, understandings or relationships (legal or otherwise) between GlaxoSmithKline plc and any other person with respect to any Ordinary Shares of the Issuer.
Item 7. Material to Be Filed as Exhibits
Item 7 of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended and supplemented by adding the following:
Exhibit Name
7
First Amendment of Registration Right Agreement by and among the Issuer and Glaxo Group Limited dated as of February 10, 2020.
SIGNATURE
After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.
Date: February 18, 2020
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
By:
/s/ Victoria A. Whyte
Victoria A. Whyte
Authorized Signatory
GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 21:44:02 UTC