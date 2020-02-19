GlaxoSmithKline : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
02/19/2020 | 12:30pm EST
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of February 2020
Commission File Number 001-15170
GlaxoSmithKline plc
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
980 Great West Road, Brentford, Middlesex, TW8 9GS
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F . . . .X. . . . Form 40-F . . . . . . . .
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ____
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ____
GlaxoSmithKline plc (the 'Company')
Vesting of Deferred Annual Bonus Plan Mandatory and Matching Awards
This notification sets out the vesting details for the Chief Executive Officer and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') of Deferred Bonus Awards over Ordinary Shares and American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') made in 2017 under the GlaxoSmithKline 2009 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan ('DABP') and the associated Matching Awards, which were subject to relevant business performance conditions. The three-year performance period for the 2017 Matching Awards commenced on 1 January 2017 and ended on 31 December 2019.
The performance measure vesting details for the DABP Matching Awards are as follows:
Outcome and Vesting Level
Portion of the
Measure and Outcome
% of maximum
% of award
Award
1/3rd
Adjusted Free Cash Flow - For the three-year period, the Company achieved Adjusted Free Cash Flow
100
33.333
calculated in accordance with the principles for the measure of £13bn, which is above the level of
£12.95bn required for maximum vesting.
Adjustments to the original target and vesting schedule were communicated in the 2018 Annual Report.
1/3rd
Total Shareholder Return - For the three years ending 31 December 2019, the Company's Total
0
0
Shareholder Return ranked 8th, which is below the threshold vesting level against a comparator group of
10 global pharmaceutical companies including GSK.
1/3rd
R&D New Products - For the three-year period, the Company achieved New Product sales calculated in
100
33.333
accordance with the principles for the measure of £7.254bn, which is above the level of £5.099bn required
for maximum vesting. The threshold level was £4.172bn.
Total vesting for 2017 award
66.666%
Lapsed 33.334%
The notifications that follow are for awards made to the Chief Executive Officer and other PDMRs. They show the vesting of the Deferred Annual Bonus Awards including dividends accrued, and the proportion vesting in respect of the associated Matching Awards i.e. conditional awards that vested according to performance, including dividends accrued. The balance of the Matching Award made to each PDMR has lapsed.
The vesting date for awards over Ordinary Shares was 17 February 2020. The vesting date for awards over ADSs was 18 February 2020. The closing prices of Ordinary Shares and of ADSs of GlaxoSmithKline plc on their respective vesting dates were £16.616 and $43.55.
Transaction notification
1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms E Walmsley
b)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
The number of Ordinary Shares released on awards granted in 2017 under the Company's 2009 Deferred Annual
Bonus Plan - Deferred Bonus and Matching Awards.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
37,221 (Deferred)
£0.00
24,815 (Matching)
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
62,036
£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-02-17
f)
Place of the transaction
N/A
1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr R Connor
b)
Position/status
President, Global Vaccines
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
The number of Ordinary Shares released on awards granted in 2017 under the Company's 2009 Deferred Annual
Bonus Plan - Deferred Bonus and Matching Awards.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
19,375 (Deferred)
£0.00
12,917 (Matching)
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
32,292
£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-02-17
f)
Place of the transaction
N/A
1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr N Hirons
b)
Position/status
SVP, Global Ethics and Compliance
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
The number of Ordinary Shares released on awards granted in 2017 under the Company's 2009 Deferred Annual
Bonus Plan - Deferred Bonus and Matching Awards.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
12,243 (Deferred)
£0.00
8,163 (Matching)
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
20,406
£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-02-17
f)
Place of the transaction
N/A
1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr B McNamara
b)
Position/status
CEO, GSK Consumer Healthcare
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
b)
Nature of the transaction
The number of ADSs released on awards granted in 2017 under the Company's 2009 Deferred Annual Bonus
Plan - Deferred Bonus and Matching Awards.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
7,116 (Deferred)
$0.00
4,745 (Matching)
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
11,861
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-02-18
f)
Place of the transaction
N/A
1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr D Redfern
b)
Position/status
Chief Strategy Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
The number of Ordinary Shares released on awards granted in 2017 under the Company's 2009 Deferred Annual
Bonus Plan - Deferred Bonus and Matching Awards.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00.
15,407 (Deferred)
£0.00
10,273 (Matching)
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
25,680
£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-02-17
f)
Place of the transaction
N/A
1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr P Thomson
b)
Position/status
President, Global Affairs
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
The number of Ordinary Shares released on awards granted in 2017 under the Company's 2009 Deferred Annual
Bonus Plan - Deferred Bonus and Matching Awards.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
7,302 (Deferred)
£0.00
4,869 (Matching)
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
12,171
£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-02-17
f)
Place of the transaction
N/A
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorised.
GlaxoSmithKline plc (Registrant)
Date: February 19, 2020
By:/s/ VICTORIA WHYTE
--------------------------
Victoria Whyte Authorised Signatory for and on behalf of GlaxoSmithKline plc
GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 17:29:03 UTC