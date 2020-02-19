GlaxoSmithKline : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of February 2020

Commission File Number 001-15170

GlaxoSmithKline plc

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

980 Great West Road, Brentford, Middlesex, TW8 9GS

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F . . . .X. . . . Form 40-F . . . . . . . .

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ____

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ____

GlaxoSmithKline plc (the 'Company')

Vesting of Deferred Annual Bonus Plan Mandatory and Matching Awards

This notification sets out the vesting details for the Chief Executive Officer and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') of Deferred Bonus Awards over Ordinary Shares and American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') made in 2017 under the GlaxoSmithKline 2009 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan ('DABP') and the associated Matching Awards, which were subject to relevant business performance conditions. The three-year performance period for the 2017 Matching Awards commenced on 1 January 2017 and ended on 31 December 2019.

The performance measure vesting details for the DABP Matching Awards are as follows:

Outcome and Vesting Level