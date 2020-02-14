Log in
GlaxoSmithKline : Description Statement of Ownership

02/14/2020 | 04:54pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share (Title of Class of Securities)

359616109

(CUSIP Number)

December 31, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

  • Rule 13d-1(b)
  • Rule 13d-1(c) Rule 13d-1(d)

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

13G

CUSIP No. 359616109

  1. Names of Reporting Persons. GlaxoSmithKline plc
  2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group
    (a)
    (b)
  3. SEC Use Only
  4. Citizenship or Place of Organization

England and Wales

5.

Sole Voting Power

1,785,714

Number of Shares

6.

Shared Voting Power

Beneficially

0

Owned by

7.

Sole Dispositive Power

Each Reporting

1,785,714

Person With:

8. Shared Dispositive Power 0

9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 1,785,714(1)

10.

Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares

11.

Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9)

7.7% (2)

12. Type of Reporting Person

CO

  1. Held directly by Glaxo Group Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reporting Person.
  2. Based on 23,340,544 shares of Common Stock (as defined below) outstanding as of November 8, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Qthe quarter period ending September 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2019

13G

CUSIP No. 359616109

ITEM 1.

(a) Name of Issuer:

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company")

  1. Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices: 26 Landsdowne Street
    Cambridge, MA 02139

ITEM 2.

  1. Name of Person Filing: GlaxoSmithKline plc.
  2. Address of Principal Business Office, or if None, Residence: 980 Great West Road
    Brentford Middlesex TW8 9GS England
  3. Citizenship:

England and Wales

(d) Title of Class of Securities:

Common Stock, par value $0.001 (the "Common Stock")

  1. CUSIP Number: 359616109

ITEM 3. IF THIS STATEMENT IS FILED PURSUANT TO SS.240.13d-1(b) OR 240.13d-2(b) OR (c), CHECK WHETHER THE PERSON FILING IS A:

Not Applicable

ITEM 4. OWNERSHIP.

The information in items 1 and 5 through 11 on the cover page of this Schedule 13G is hereby incorporated by reference.

13G

CUSIP No. 359616109

ITEM 5. OWNERSHIP OF FIVE PERCENT OR LESS OF A CLASS.

If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following [ ].

ITEM 6. OWNERSHIP OF MORE THAN FIVE PERCENT ON BEHALF OF ANOTHER PERSON.

Glaxo Group Limited*

1,785,714

7.7%

*Shares held directly by Glaxo Group Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reporting Person.

ITEM 7. IDENTIFICATION AND CLASSIFICATION OF THE SUBSIDIARY WHICH ACQUIRED THE SECURITY BEING REPORTED ON BY THE PARENT HOLDING COMPANY.

Not Applicable

ITEM 8. IDENTIFICATION AND CLASSIFICATION OF MEMBERS OF THE GROUP.

Not Applicable

ITEM 9. NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF GROUP.

Not Applicable.

ITEM 10. CERTIFICATIONS.

Not Applicable.

CUSIP No. 359616109

SIGNATURE

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

February 14, 2020

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

By: /s/ Victoria A. Whyte

Name: Victoria A. Whyte

Title: Authorized Signatory

Disclaimer

GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 21:53:11 UTC
