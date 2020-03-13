Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlaxoSmithKline    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

(GSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlaxoSmithKline : EMTN Prospectus Supplement Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

EMTN Prospectus Supplement Update

Released : 13.03.2020 17:24

RNS Number : 1751G

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

13 March 2020

Issued: 13 March 2020, London UK - LSE Announcement

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

The following supplementary prospectus dated 13 March 2020 has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:

GlaxoSmithKline plc, GlaxoSmithKline Capital plc and GSK Capital K.K. £20,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Copies of the supplementary prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference within it have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at and can be downloaded from:

www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

For further information, please contact:

GlaxoSmithKline plc 980 Great West Road Brentford Middlesex

TW8 9GS

United Kingdom

Enquiries:

UK Media enquiries:

David Mawdsley

(020) 8047 5564

Simon Steel

(020) 8047 3763

European Analyst/Investor

James Dodwell

(020) 8047 2406

enquiries:

Danielle Smith

(020) 8047 0932

BASIS ON WHICH YOU MAY ACCESS THE SUPPLEMENTARY PROSPECTUS

Please note that the information contained in the supplementary prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the base prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the base prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the supplementary prospectus you must ascertain from the base prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

PSPSFFFWDESSEED

Disclaimer

GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 17:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLAXOSMITHKLINE
01:30pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : EMTN Prospectus Supplement Update
PU
09:55aAppointment of Chairman of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limit..
AQ
03/12Financial results of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited for..
AQ
03/10AGENUS : Gets $15.1 Million Milestone Payment for Shingrix Sales
DJ
03/10GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare presents positive 48-week data from phase III ..
AQ
03/09GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
03/09GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Publication of GSK 2019 Form 20-F
PU
03/06Board of directors meeting of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Li..
AQ
03/05Merck KGaA forecasts strong profit growth on healthcare, lab gear
RE
03/04GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 34 791 M
EBIT 2020 8 973 M
Net income 2020 4 513 M
Debt 2020 23 603 M
Yield 2020 5,70%
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,69x
EV / Sales2021 2,55x
Capitalization 69 909 M
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 1 854,09  GBp
Last Close Price 1 404,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 59,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE-21.05%87 462
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.65%330 625
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.60%243 989
MERCK AND COMPANY-16.02%188 825
PFIZER, INC.-17.89%166 540
NOVARTIS-23.87%166 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group