GlaxoSmithKline : EMTN Prospectus Supplement Update

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus
The following supplementary prospectus dated 13 March 2020 has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:
GlaxoSmithKline plc, GlaxoSmithKline Capital plc and GSK Capital K.K. £20,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Copies of the supplementary prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference within it have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at and can be downloaded from:
www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
For further information, please contact:
GlaxoSmithKline plc 980 Great West Road Brentford Middlesex
TW8 9GS
United Kingdom
Enquiries:
|
UK Media enquiries:
|
David Mawdsley
|
(020) 8047 5564
|
|
Simon Steel
|
(020) 8047 3763
|
European Analyst/Investor
|
James Dodwell
|
(020) 8047 2406
|
enquiries:
|
Danielle Smith
|
(020) 8047 0932
|
BASIS ON WHICH YOU MAY ACCESS THE SUPPLEMENTARY PROSPECTUS
Please note that the information contained in the supplementary prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the base prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the base prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the supplementary prospectus you must ascertain from the base prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.
Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above.
