GlaxoSmithKline    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE (GSK)
GlaxoSmithKline : FDA Needs More Data to Approve Mepolizumab for COPD

09/10/2018 | 08:29am CEST

By Carlo Martuscelli

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration needs more clinical data to support the approval of mepolizumab as an add-on treatment for exacerbations in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) said Monday.

The company said it will work with the FDA to take the appropriate next steps to secure an approval from the regulator.

Mepolizumab was first approved in 2015 for patients with severe asthma, and the U.K. pharmaceutical major is trying to widen its prescription as a treatment for COPD.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE -0.03% 1525 Delayed Quote.15.31%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 0.39% 17.014 Delayed Quote.12.98%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 30 360 M
EBIT 2018 8 137 M
Net income 2018 3 409 M
Debt 2018 19 841 M
Yield 2018 5,25%
P/E ratio 2018 22,35
P/E ratio 2019 17,78
EV / Sales 2018 3,15x
EV / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capitalization 75 645 M
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 16,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Roy Hampton Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Paul Dingemans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE15.31%97 722
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.72%368 396
PFIZER16.51%247 381
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.37%213 014
NOVARTIS-4.00%209 072
MERCK AND COMPANY23.81%185 289
