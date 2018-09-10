GlaxoSmithKline : FDA Needs More Data to Approve Mepolizumab for COPD

By Carlo Martuscelli



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration needs more clinical data to support the approval of mepolizumab as an add-on treatment for exacerbations in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) said Monday.

The company said it will work with the FDA to take the appropriate next steps to secure an approval from the regulator.

Mepolizumab was first approved in 2015 for patients with severe asthma, and the U.K. pharmaceutical major is trying to widen its prescription as a treatment for COPD.

