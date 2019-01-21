GlaxoSmithKline : GSK Chairman succession process

Issued: 21 January 2019, London UK - LSE Announcement

GSK announces succession plan to appoint new Chairman

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announces that Sir Philip Hampton has informed the Board of his intention to step down as non-executive Chairman and the Board has started the process to find a successor.

Sir Philip was appointed to the Board on 1st January 2015. He was appointed as Deputy Chairman from 1st April 2015 and as Chairman from 7th May 2015.

Sir Philip said: 'It is a privilege to serve as Chairman of GSK. It is one of the UK's great companies and under Emma Walmsley's leadership, GSK has made very good progress with a new strategy and new approach to R&D. Following the announcement of our deal with Pfizer and the intended separation of the new consumer business, I believe this is the right moment to step down and allow a new Chair to oversee this process through to its conclusion over the next few years and to lead the Board into this next phase for GSK.'

Vindi Banga, GSK's Senior Independent Director, said: 'The Group has a clear strategy, is delivering improved operating performance and has a clear pathway forward, this is a good time to start the process to find Philip's successor.'

