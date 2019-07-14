Log in
GlaxoSmithKline : GSK in talks to name HSBC's Symonds as its next chairman - Bloomberg

07/14/2019 | 03:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The GSK logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc is in talks to name HSBC's deputy chairman Jonathan Symonds as the next chairman of the British drugmaker, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Symonds' appointment still needs to be finalised and is subject to approval from banking regulators, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2jSPkal.

In January, the company said Chairman Philip Hampton would step down after more than three and a half years in the role.

Citing people familiar with the talks, Bloomberg said the appointment could happen in the coming weeks.

GSK did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

Stocks treated in this article : GlaxoSmithKline, HSBC Holdings Plc
EPS Revisions
