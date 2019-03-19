GlaxoSmithKline : GSK reports positive data from trial of endometrial cancer drug

Results from the GARNET study showed the drug elicited clinically meaningful and durable response rates when used to treat certain types of tumours, GSK said.

GSK said it would apply for marketing approval for dostarlimab in endometrial cancer at the end of 2019.

Dostarlimab was developed as part of a collaboration between Tesaro and AnaptysBio Inc.

GSK agreed to buy U.S. cancer specialist Tesaro for $5.1 billion (3.8 billion pounds) in December, giving it a marketed product for ovarian cancer, Zejula, which belongs to a promising class of medicines.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)