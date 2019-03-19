Log in
GlaxoSmithKline : GSK reports positive data from trial of endometrial cancer drug

03/19/2019
GlaxoSmithKline's production building is seen in Montrose, Scotland

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday a study testing its experimental drug dostarlimab in women with recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer showed promising results.

Results from the GARNET study showed the drug elicited clinically meaningful and durable response rates when used to treat certain types of tumours, GSK said.

GSK said it would apply for marketing approval for dostarlimab in endometrial cancer at the end of 2019.

Dostarlimab was developed as part of a collaboration between Tesaro and AnaptysBio Inc.

GSK agreed to buy U.S. cancer specialist Tesaro for $5.1 billion (3.8 billion pounds) in December, giving it a marketed product for ovarian cancer, Zejula, which belongs to a promising class of medicines.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 31 820 M
EBIT 2019 8 420 M
Net income 2019 4 233 M
Debt 2019 24 229 M
Yield 2019 5,29%
P/E ratio 2019 16,58
P/E ratio 2020 16,24
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,87x
Capitalization 75 122 M
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 16,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Roy Hampton Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Paul Dingemans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE1.44%99 727
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.29%365 252
NOVARTIS10.99%237 519
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.34%233 250
PFIZER-4.22%232 121
MERCK AND COMPANY6.47%209 982
