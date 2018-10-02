GlaxoSmithKline : GSK updates policy for working with healthcare professionals

We are updating our policy on working with healthcare professionals (HCPs). This policy update is being made to ensure we continue to operate responsibly and improve how we help prescribers to understand new data and clinical experience with our innovative products, so they can deliver better outcomes for patients.

These changes are being made for a select number of innovative products in a limited number of countries and apply to restricted time periods in a product's lifecycle. The updated policy means GSK will in certain circumstances:

Allow payments to global expert practitioners who speak about the new science behind our innovative products, their associated diseases and clinical practice in promotional settings.

Pay reasonable travel costs (except in the US) for an HCP to attend a GSK-organized standalone meeting to learn about data and clinical expertise.

Directly pay registration fees for HCPs to attend remote congress webinars/webcasts. We will continue to not sponsor HCPs to attend local and international conferences.

These changes are effective from today, apply to GSK's Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines businesses, and ViiV Healthcare, and are in full compliance with applicable regulations and laws.

Under the new policy we will expand our reporting of payments to individual HCPs as part of our commitment to transparency and responsible disclosure. Beginning in 2019, we will, where legally permitted, disclose individual level payments annually in the US, Japan and other major developed markets in Europe, North America and Asia.