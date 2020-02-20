Log in
GLAXOSMITHKLINE

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

(GSK)
GlaxoSmithKline : Germany's Immatics ties up with GSK to develop immunotherapies

02/20/2020 | 05:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: The GSK logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore

German biopharmaceutical firm Immatics said on Thursday it plans to collaborate with British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to develop immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications, with a focus on solid tumours.

The companies will develop and commercialize T-cell receptor therapies (TCR-Ts), using Immatics' proprietary technology, with the German company primarily responsible for development and validation of the treatments and GSK looking into worldwide development.

T-cell receptors (TCRs) are a class of compounds that make it easier for the body's immune cells to identify and destroy cancer cells, while TCR-Ts detect targets both inside and outside the cancer cells.

The deal underscores GSK's development work on cell and gene therapies against solid tumours, while the wider industry's focus has been mainly on blood cancer.

Immatics will get an upfront payment of $50 million(38.74 million pounds) for two initial programs under the agreement and is eligible to get more than $550 million in further payments.

In October 2018 the British drugmaker entered a five-year collaboration with Lyell Immunopharma, another private biotechnology company that focuses on developing engineered T-cells targeting common solid tumours.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 34 965 M
EBIT 2020 9 123 M
Net income 2020 4 300 M
Debt 2020 23 712 M
Yield 2020 4,77%
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,07x
EV / Sales2021 2,93x
Capitalization 83 507 M
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 1 858,83  GBp
Last Close Price 1 678,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE-5.68%108 103
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.24%392 415
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.83%303 192
NOVARTIS4.27%220 641
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.84%208 771
PFIZER-7.30%200 501
