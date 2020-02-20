GlaxoSmithKline Invests $50 Million in Biotech Startup's Cell-Therapy Program

By Carlo Martuscelli

Clinical-stage biotechnology business Immatics said Thursday that GlaxoSmithKline will license two of its T-cell therapy candidates being developed to treat cancer for a $50 million upfront payment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Glaxo will be responsible for developing, manufacturing and commercializing the investigative treatments. Immatics said that, in addition to the award upfront, is eligible for over $550 million in development, regulatory and commercial payments for each product, plus royalties.

The collaboration deal also includes the option for the British pharmaceutical company to license additional candidates. German biotech startup Immatics said that it is developing treatments that uses natural or engineered T-cells, a kind of immune cell, to fight solid tumors.

This latest deal brings Glaxo's cell-therapy pipeline up to six assets, from four previously. In Europe there are currently two approved cell-therapy products, both to treat certain blood cancers, developed by drug makers Gilead Science and Novartis.

