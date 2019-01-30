Log in
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
GlaxoSmithKline : Novartis sees 2019 growth as it sheds eyecare unit, narrows focus

01/30/2019 | 01:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen in Stein

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis sees mid-single-digit sales growth from its core businesses in 2019 as it sheds its Alcon eyecare unit and a U.S. generics pills business to focus on newer high-tech drugs.

Fourth-quarter core operating profit rose to $3.39 billion (£2.59 billion), the company said on Wednesday, compared to the average $3.44 billion in a poll of analysts by Reuters. Sales rose to $13.3 billion, matching the average forecast in the poll.

Novartis said sales of its Entresto heart failure medicine accelerated along with revenue from its psoriasis-and-arthritis blockbuster Cosentyx.

For all of 2018, Novartis booked net profit of $12.6 billion, up 64 percent as it made gains on the sale of an over-the-counter medicines joint venture to GlaxoSmithKline to focus on newer, costly drugs including gene therapy and nuclear medicine targeting cancer. Full-year sales rose 5 percent to $51.9 billion.

"Looking ahead, we expect to sustain top and bottom line growth," Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said in a statement. The Alcon spinoff remained on track for the first half of this year.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 1.13% 1452.2 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
NOVARTIS 1.61% 85.66 Delayed Quote.1.93%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 30 594 M
EBIT 2018 8 455 M
Net income 2018 3 728 M
Debt 2018 21 835 M
Yield 2018 5,50%
P/E ratio 2018 21,69
P/E ratio 2019 15,83
EV / Sales 2018 3,07x
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 72 094 M
Managers
NameTitle
Emma Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Roy Hampton Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Paul Dingemans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE-2.62%94 372
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.99%345 948
PFIZER-6.60%229 274
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.4.29%220 218
NOVARTIS0.31%216 555
MERCK AND COMPANY-4.57%189 619
