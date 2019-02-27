GlaxoSmithKline : SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, New York

Brian McNamara, CEO GSK Consumer Healthcare, will host a fireside chat at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference taking place in New York City on Thursday 28 February during which he will provide an update on the Consumer Healthcare business and the formation of a new, world-leading Consumer Healthcare joint venture.
Analyst webcast
Disclaimer
GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 08:48:08 UTC