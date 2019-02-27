Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlaxoSmithKline    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

(GSK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlaxoSmithKline : SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, New York

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 03:49am EST

Brian McNamara, CEO GSK Consumer Healthcare, will host a fireside chat at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference taking place in New York City on Thursday 28 February during which he will provide an update on the Consumer Healthcare business and the formation of a new, world-leading Consumer Healthcare joint venture.

Analyst webcast

Disclaimer

GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 08:48:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLAXOSMITHKLINE
03:49aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, New York
PU
02/26GLAXOSMITHKLINE : United Kingdom drops fraud investigation in GlaxoSmithKline, R..
AQ
02/26GLAXOSMITHKLINE : United Kingdom drops fraud investigation in GlaxoSmithKline, R..
AQ
02/25GLAXOSMITHKLINE : UK drops corruption charges against Rolls-Royce in India, othe..
AQ
02/22U.K. Closes Corruption Probes of GlaxoSmithKline, Rolls-Royce Individuals
DJ
02/22U.K.'s Fraud Agency Won't Prosecute Individuals in Rolls-Royce Corruption Cas..
DJ
02/22GLAXOSMITHKLINE : British fraud office abandons Rolls-Royce, GSK investigations
RE
02/22GLAXOSMITHKLINE : British fraud office abandons Rolls-Royce, GSK investigations
RE
02/22GLAXO : UK Fraud Agency Closes Bribery Probe Into Company
DJ
02/22GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK response to SFO Statement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 31 817 M
EBIT 2019 8 505 M
Net income 2019 4 306 M
Debt 2019 24 220 M
Yield 2019 5,29%
P/E ratio 2019 16,38
P/E ratio 2020 16,01
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,87x
Capitalization 75 080 M
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 16,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Roy Hampton Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Paul Dingemans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE1.41%99 388
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.54%362 719
PFIZER-1.44%249 864
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.56%238 007
NOVARTIS8.52%232 594
MERCK AND COMPANY5.20%209 018
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.