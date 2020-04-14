Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlaxoSmithKline    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

(GSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlaxoSmithKline : Sanofi Team Up for Coronavirus Vaccine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 11:00am EDT

By Denise Roland

Sanofi SA and GlaxoSmithKline PLC are joining forces to develop a coronavirus vaccine in a collaboration that -- if successful -- could pump out hundreds of millions of doses by the second half of 2021.

The partnership -- a first between two major pharmaceutical companies to fight the pandemic -- brings together existing efforts at the drug giants. It will combine Sanofi's work reviving a shelved SARS vaccine with Glaxo's expertise in developing "adjuvants," or ingredients that boost the immune response to a vaccine.

The collaboration seeks to bypass a big hurdle facing the dozens of efforts under way at academic laboratories and startups: a lack of manufacturing capacity that could severely limit the number of people who could receive any vaccine.

The companies say their combined manufacturing capacity, plus the potential for an adjuvant to lower the required vaccine dose per patient, means they could quickly ramp up production if their candidate is successful. Glaxo, the biggest vaccine maker in the world by revenue, and Sanofi, the fourth largest, say they could produce hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine by the second half of next year.

"The advantages are we both have scale in manufacturing," said Glaxo Chief Executive Emma Walmsley. "These are both proven pandemic technologies whether their antigen [the protein that forms the basis of Sanofi's vaccine] or our adjuvant."

Ms. Walmlsey said Glaxo's pandemic adjuvant was able to quadruple the number of doses of vaccine it could manufacture for the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009. Meanwhile, Sanofi's vaccine is based on technology already used in its approved flu vaccine.

Still, the challenges of developing a successful vaccine mean Glaxo and Sanofi -- like all vaccine developers -- face steep odds. Typically it takes around a decade to develop a new vaccine with fewer than one in 10 candidates proving themselves in clinical trials. So far, there are no approved vaccines or treatments for Covid-19.

"Starting with proven pandemic technologies definitely improves the odds, " said Roger Connor, who leads Glaxo's vaccines business. "The world wants to see confirmation that the challenge is being solved, but as with all research there's risk involved with this."

The companies didn't disclose the commercial terms of their partnership.

Glaxo and Sanofi lag some of the smaller players in the fight against coronavirus. Moderna Inc. is already testing its vaccine in humans and a vaccine under way at the University of Oxford is to start human trials within weeks. Glaxo and Sanofi say their vaccine should reach that stage by the second half of 2020.

Glaxo and Sanofi are also working with smaller companies to fight the virus. Glaxo is providing adjuvants to several groups, including Clover Biopharmaceuticals, a Chinese biotech developing a vaccine. Sanofi is working with Translate Bio, a U.S.-based biotech, on another potential vaccine.

The rapid spread of Covid-19 around the world means that even if Glaxo and Sanofi can develop and scale up a product quickly, they are unlikely to be able to meet global vaccine demand.

"The world is going to need multiple vaccines to deal with the scale, and some are going to fail through the development process," said Mr. Connor. "Multiple shots on goal is exactly the right approach and across technology as well."

Write to Denise Roland at Denise.Roland@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 0.56% 1558.1939 Delayed Quote.-13.20%
SANOFI 1.85% 83.6 Real-time Quote.-8.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLAXOSMITHKLINE
11:00aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Sanofi Team Up for Coronavirus Vaccine
DJ
09:35aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK - Voltaren Arthritis Pain and the Arthritis Foundation Ann..
AQ
07:15aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Sanofi Join Forces to Develop Coronavirus Vaccine
DJ
04:17aAstraZeneca to test impact of cancer drug Calquence on coronavirus patients
RE
04/09GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
04/08GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Q1 2020 pre announcement aide memoire
PU
04/07ASTRAZENECA : GSK, AstraZeneca Partner to Tackle Covid-19 Test Shortages
DJ
04/07GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/07GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/06GSK to partner with Vir for potential COVID-19 treatments, invest $250 millio..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 34 924 M
EBIT 2020 9 061 M
Net income 2020 4 356 M
Debt 2020 23 212 M
Yield 2020 5,18%
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
EV / Sales2021 2,74x
Capitalization 76 858 M
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 1 828,87  GBp
Last Close Price 1 544,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE-13.20%96 236
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.18%368 483
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.69%271 440
MERCK & CO., INC-11.45%203 370
PFIZER, INC.-10.31%194 944
NOVARTIS-10.64%192 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group