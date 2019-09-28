Log in
GLAXOSMITHKLINE

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

(GSK)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlaxoSmithKline : Says Ovarian Cancer Study Validates Tesaro Acquisition

0
09/28/2019 | 10:53am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) Saturday reported positive results from a clinical trial of an ovarian cancer drug that a senior figure in the company said justified the decision to buy cancer specialist Tesaro for $4.16 billion.

Axel Hoos, head of oncology research at the FTSE 100-listed drugmaker, said the results of the phase 3 Prima study could change how women with ovarian cancer are treated going forward.

Data from the clinical trial showed that women with ovarian cancer could benefit from being treated with Glaxo's drug Zejula, regardless of whether they had specific genetic mutations.

The pharmaceutical giant picked up the drug as part of its takeover of Tesaro in December. At the time, some financial analysts criticized the company for overpaying for the acquisition, and shares of Glaxo slumped after the deal was disclosed.

Mr. Hoos told Dow Jones Newswires that these latest results show that the decision to buy Tesaro was justified.

"[Zejula] was the main reason for buying Tesaro," he said.

The study confirmed that the drug worked particularly well in patients with a mutated BRCA gene, as well in those with other mutations that had a similar effect. Overall, they make up 50% of the population of women with ovarian cancer.

Treatment with PARP inhibitors, the class of drug that Zejula belongs to, has until recently been aimed at treating those with these mutations--limiting their uptake and requiring genetic testing. However, the trial showed that Zejula also had a clinically meaningful positive effect on the other half of women that don't test positive for those biological markers, though not to as great of an extent.

"This is a compound that provides benefit across the spectrum," the Glaxo head of cancer research said.

Data from the Prima trial showed that the medicine reduced the risk of disease progression or death in women with advanced ovarian cancer by 38% when compared with placebo.

He said that the drug could eventually become a standard treatment, administered along with surgery or chemotherapy, and without the inconvenience of having to administer special genetic tests.

Nearly 300,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year, and it is the eight most common cancer for women around the world.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 0.94% 1725 Delayed Quote.15.68%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 32 667 M
EBIT 2019 8 804 M
Net income 2019 5 007 M
Debt 2019 23 398 M
Yield 2019 4,64%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,33x
EV / Sales2020 3,08x
Capitalization 85 362 M
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1 766,59  GBp
Last Close Price 1 725,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Roy Hampton Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE15.68%105 120
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.16%339 397
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.17.79%248 660
MERCK AND COMPANY8.51%212 281
PFIZER-17.02%200 335
NOVARTIS15.90%199 607
