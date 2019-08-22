GlaxoSmithKline : ViiV Healthcare Reports Positive HIV Trial Results

By Ian Walker



GlaxoSmithKline joint-venture company ViiV Healthcare said Thursday that a global phase 3 "Atlas-2M" study of rilpivirine for the treatment of HIV met its primary endpoint.

ViiV Healthcare--which is jointly owned by Pfizer--said the study showed a combination of cabotegravir and rilpivirine administered every eight weeks is similar to a four-week administration.

"The Atlas-2M study results mean that people living with HIV could maintain viral suppression with six total treatments per year, instead of a daily oral treatment 365 times per year," Viiv Healthcare's Head of Research & Development Kimberly Smith said.

