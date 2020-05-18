Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlaxoSmithKline

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

(GSK)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlaxoSmithKline's Trial Proves Efficacy of HIV's Prevention Cabotegravir

05/18/2020 | 02:45am EDT

By Sabela Ojea

GlaxoSmithKline PLC said Monday that interim analysis of the HIV Prevention Trials Network 083 study has proved the efficacy and safety of investigational, long-acting, injectable cabotegravir inhibitor for HIV prevention.

The British pharmaceutical giant said that the study of cabotegravir was 69% more effective in preventing HIV acquisition when administered every two months in men who have sex with men and transgender women who have sex with men "when compared to the current standard of care, daily oral emtricitabine/tenofovir" drugs.

The London-listed company added that the study had around 4,600 participants across America, Asia and Africa.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.48% 417.76 Delayed Quote.-22.58%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 0.37% 1647.8 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.07% 135.59 Delayed Quote.-21.89%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 35 325 M
EBIT 2020 9 078 M
Net income 2020 4 437 M
Debt 2020 23 044 M
Yield 2020 4,85%
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,97x
EV / Sales2021 2,84x
Capitalization 82 004 M
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1 884,46 GBp
Last Close Price 1 647,80 GBp
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE-7.37%99 396
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.13%396 348
ROCHE HOLDING AG12.75%309 696
PFIZER, INC.-3.62%209 751
MERCK & CO., INC-12.28%201 373
NOVARTIS-11.69%183 756
