GlaxoSmithKline's Trial Proves Efficacy of HIV's Prevention Cabotegravir

GlaxoSmithKline PLC said Monday that interim analysis of the HIV Prevention Trials Network 083 study has proved the efficacy and safety of investigational, long-acting, injectable cabotegravir inhibitor for HIV prevention.

The British pharmaceutical giant said that the study of cabotegravir was 69% more effective in preventing HIV acquisition when administered every two months in men who have sex with men and transgender women who have sex with men "when compared to the current standard of care, daily oral emtricitabine/tenofovir" drugs.

The London-listed company added that the study had around 4,600 participants across America, Asia and Africa.

