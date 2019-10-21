Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlaxoSmithKline    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

(GSK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlaxoSmithKline to Sell Two Former Novartis Vaccines for up to EUR955 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 03:58am EDT
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S -6.07% 163.85 Delayed Quote.36.96%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE -1.03% 1627.6 Delayed Quote.10.39%
NOVARTIS -0.46% 85.1 Delayed Quote.15.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLAXOSMITHKLINE
04:15aGSK to sell two vaccines in $1.1 billion deal to focus on newer treatments
RE
04:11aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK agrees to divest rabies and tick-borne encephalitis vaccin..
AQ
03:58aGlaxoSmithKline to Sell Two Former Novartis Vaccines for up to EUR955 Million
DJ
03:16aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK divests two travel vaccines to Bavarian Nordic
PU
10/18Sanofi pulls Zantac from U.S. and Canada after carcinogen found
RE
10/18Board of directors meeting of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Li..
AQ
10/17TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : UK arm recalls some batches of Ranitidine - Med..
RE
10/16Factbox - How are businesses preparing for a 'no-deal Brexit'?
RE
10/15EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Surge To Best Level In 16 Months On Brexit Op..
DJ
10/15LONDON MARKETS: Pound Surges On Report Of Possible Draft Brexit Deal
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 32 761 M
EBIT 2019 8 857 M
Net income 2019 4 810 M
Debt 2019 23 845 M
Yield 2019 4,86%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,21x
EV / Sales2020 2,98x
Capitalization 81 466 M
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1 782,68  GBp
Last Close Price 1 646,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE10.39%104 864
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.05%337 021
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.49%250 869
MERCK AND COMPANY10.82%216 813
PFIZER-16.47%201 662
NOVARTIS15.95%198 751
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group