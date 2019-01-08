GlaxoSmithKline to look for early-stage assets - CEO

The company is also likely to evaluate licensing deals, CEO Emma Walmsley said at the JP Morgan healthcare conference in San Francisco, adding it will continue to invest in early-stage HIV treatments.

In December, GlaxoSmithKline said it would buy U.S. cancer specialist Tesaro for $5.1 billion (£4 billion). Later that month it said it would split into two businesses after forming a new joint venture with Pfizer consumer health division.

