GlaxoSmithKline

GLAXOSMITHKLINE (GSK)
01/08 11:29:58 am
1520.8 GBp   +0.42%
GlaxoSmithKline to look for early-stage assets - CEO

01/08/2019 | 11:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: GlaxoSmithKline CEO, Emma Walmsley, arrives for a meeting in Downing Street in central London

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc will actively look to buy early-stage assets and partner with companies, the British drugmaker's chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

The company is also likely to evaluate licensing deals, CEO Emma Walmsley said at the JP Morgan healthcare conference in San Francisco, adding it will continue to invest in early-stage HIV treatments.

In December, GlaxoSmithKline said it would buy U.S. cancer specialist Tesaro for $5.1 billion (£4 billion). Later that month it said it would split into two businesses after forming a new joint venture with Pfizer consumer health division.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 30 560 M
EBIT 2018 8 127 M
Net income 2018 3 712 M
Debt 2018 21 020 M
Yield 2018 5,28%
P/E ratio 2018 21,17
P/E ratio 2019 16,16
EV / Sales 2018 3,15x
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
Capitalization 75 182 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 16,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Roy Hampton Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Paul Dingemans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE1.56%96 008
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.95%340 638
PFIZER-1.49%250 734
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.1.85%216 367
NOVARTIS-1.12%214 901
MERCK AND COMPANY-1.28%196 146
