GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
News 
News

Britain nears 500 million pound deal for Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine - Sunday Times

07/05/2020 | 07:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with

Britain is close to agreeing a 500 million pound ($624 million) supply deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 60 million doses of their potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said that Britain was considering taking an option to buy the vaccine should it work in human trials, which are due to begin in September.

Sanofi was not immediately available to comment on the report, while a spokesman for GSK declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for Britain's business ministry, which is handling Britain's supply of potential COVID-19 vaccines, said talks were ongoing with different parties about access but did not confirm if the Sanofi/GSK project was among them.

"The Government's Vaccines Task Force is actively engaging with a wide range of companies both in the UK and abroad to negotiate access to vaccines," she said.

"Appropriate announcements of these arrangements will be made as and when agreements with any of these companies are finalised and signed."

Sanofi is working on two possible COVID-19 vaccines, one of which uses an adjuvant made by GSK to potentially boost its efficacy.

Its timeline for clinical trials is behind the likes of Moderna Inc, the University of Oxford in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc, and an alliance of BioNTech and Pfizer Inc, whose projects all grabbed headlines by moving to human trials as early as March.

Sanofi and GSK have both said they are prioritising quality over speed in developing a vaccine.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout in London and Caroline Pailliez in Paris; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.57% 8459 Delayed Quote.11.20%
BIONTECH SE -1.36% 63.27 Delayed Quote.86.75%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -1.44% 1625.8 Delayed Quote.-8.61%
MODERNA, INC. -4.90% 58.57 Delayed Quote.199.44%
PFIZER LIMITED -1.33% 4123.8 End-of-day quote.-2.38%
PFIZER, INC. 2.28% 34.51 Delayed Quote.-11.92%
SANOFI SA -1.04% 91 Real-time Quote.1.54%
Financials
Sales 2020 35 268 M 44 021 M 44 021 M
Net income 2020 4 598 M 5 739 M 5 739 M
Net Debt 2020 22 983 M 28 687 M 28 687 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 4,92%
Capitalization 80 923 M 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 99 437
Free-Float 91,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1 882,69 GBX
Last Close Price 1 625,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC-8.61%100 889
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.36%371 399
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.71%295 898
MERCK & CO., INC.-13.38%198 849
NOVARTIS AG-10.36%192 057
PFIZER, INC.-11.92%191 697
