Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlaxoSmithKline plc    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Britain nears $625 million Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine deal - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/05/2020 | 10:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with

By Alistair Smout

Britain is close to a 500 million pound ($624 million) supply deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunday Times reported.

Clinical trials are due to start in September and Sanofi has said it expects to get approval by the first half of next year, sooner than previously anticipated.

More than 100 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to stop the COVID-19 pandemic and governments are racing to secure supplies of vaccines even before their efficacy is proven.

A supply agreement with Sanofi and GSK would be Britain's second such deal, after it said it would buy 100 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Sanofi was not immediately available to comment, while a spokesman for GSK declined to comment. Both have both said they are prioritising quality over speed in developing a vaccine.

"The Government's Vaccines Task Force is actively engaging with a wide range of companies both in the UK and abroad to negotiate access to vaccines," a spokeswoman for Britain's business ministry, said, without confirming if Sanofi or GSK were among them.

The Sunday Times report said that Britain was considering taking an option to buy the vaccine should it work in human trials, and would see the amount paid in stages.

Sanofi is working on two possible COVID-19 vaccines, one of which uses an adjuvant made by GSK to potentially boost its efficacy, and has said it has capacity to produce up to 1 billion doses a year.

Its timeline for clinical trials is behind the likes of Moderna Inc, the University of Oxford in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc, and an alliance of BioNTech and Pfizer Inc, whose projects all grabbed headlines by moving to human trials as early as March.

Sanofi has received financial backing from the United States and caused a stir in its home base of France after its British CEO Paul Hudson signalled that Europe was being too slow in supporting work on a vaccine, hinting U.S. patients might get any vaccine it develops first.

The EU is also seeking a deal with Sanofi, and has invited Britain to join its efforts to buy vaccines for the bloc.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout in London, additional reporting by Josephine Mason in London and Michel Rose and Caroline Pailliez in Paris; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.57% 8459 Delayed Quote.11.20%
BIONTECH SE -1.36% 63.27 Delayed Quote.86.75%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -1.44% 1625.8 Delayed Quote.-8.61%
MODERNA, INC. -4.90% 58.57 Delayed Quote.199.44%
PFIZER LIMITED -1.33% 4123.8 End-of-day quote.-2.38%
PFIZER, INC. 2.28% 34.51 Delayed Quote.-11.92%
SANOFI SA -1.04% 91 Real-time Quote.1.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
10:24aBritain nears $625 million Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine deal - report
RE
07/04GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare presents positive data from first-ever impleme..
PU
07/03GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare to present new data on long-acting regimens fo..
AQ
07/02GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces US FDA approval for Rukobia (fostems..
PU
07/02VIIV HEALTHCARE TO PRESENT NEW DATA : Virtual)
PU
07/01GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces grantees selected as part of GBP3 mi..
AQ
06/29GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK receives first regulatory approval for Duvroq (daprodustat..
AQ
06/26French drugmaker Sanofi to cut up to 1,680 jobs in Europe
RE
06/26French drugmaker Sanofi to cut up to 1,680 jobs in Europe
RE
06/25EXCLUSIVE : Sanofi considers job cuts as CEO seeks to reduce costs - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 35 268 M 44 021 M 44 021 M
Net income 2020 4 598 M 5 739 M 5 739 M
Net Debt 2020 22 983 M 28 687 M 28 687 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 4,92%
Capitalization 80 923 M 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 99 437
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1 882,69 GBX
Last Close Price 1 625,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC-8.61%100 889
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.36%371 399
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.71%295 898
MERCK & CO., INC.-13.38%198 849
NOVARTIS AG-10.36%192 057
PFIZER, INC.-11.92%191 697
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group