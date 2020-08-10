Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlaxoSmithKline plc    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlaxoSmithKline : CureVac Sets IPO at 13.3 Million Shares; Sees Pricing at $14-$16 Each

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 12:11pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Germany's CureVac B.V., which is working on a coronavirus vaccine, on Monday said it plans to sell about 13.3 million shares at between $14 and $16 each in its planned U.S. initial public offering.

At the $15 midpoint of that range, the Tubingen, Germany, company said it expects net proceeds of about $182.7 million, or roughly $210.6 million if the underwriters exercise an option to buy an additional 2 million shares.

CureVac said Dietmar Hopp, managing director of majority shareholder Dievini Hopp BioTech Holding GmbH, has agreed to buy 100 million euros (US$118 million) of common stock at the IPO price in a concurrent private placement.

CureVac said it will spend about $150 million to fund clinical development of its vaccine program against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, through the completion of a phase 3 clinical trial.

CureVac's backers also include German state-owned bank KfW, which holds an 18.3% stake, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC, which in July said it would invest about $170 million for a nearly 10% stake in the biotechnology company.

CureVac said it has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol CVAC.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -0.13% 1553.2 Delayed Quote.-12.58%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.67% 10941.67038 Delayed Quote.22.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
12:11pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : CureVac Sets IPO at 13.3 Million Shares; Sees Pricing at $14-$..
DJ
10:21aBiotech company CureVac aims to raise up to $245 million in U.S. IPO
RE
10:20aBiotech company CureVac aims to raise up to $245 million in U.S. IPO
RE
07:46aBiotech company CureVac aims to raise up to $245 mln in U.S. IPO
RE
08/07GLAXOSMITHKLINE : FDA approves GSK's BLENREP for the treatment of patients with ..
AQ
08/06GLAXOSMITHKLINE : FDA approves GSK's BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) for the..
AQ
08/05GLAXOSMITHKLINE : U.S. FDA approves GlaxoSmithKline's blood cancer drug
RE
08/05GLAXOSMITHKLINE : FDA approves GSK's BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) for the..
PU
08/03FOCUS : Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodies
RE
08/03Gilead Shows the Dangers of Covid-19 Drug Mania -- Heard on the Street
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 35 121 M 45 947 M 45 947 M
Net income 2020 4 615 M 6 037 M 6 037 M
Net Debt 2020 23 344 M 30 540 M 30 540 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 5,14%
Capitalization 77 400 M 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,87x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 99 437
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1 872,93 GBX
Last Close Price 1 555,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC-12.58%101 059
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.87%391 238
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.06%294 334
PFIZER, INC.-1.86%213 662
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.92%204 919
NOVARTIS AG-17.85%182 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group