GlaxoSmithKline : EU wraps up Sanofi talks aimed at securing coronavirus vaccine

"The envisaged contract with Sanofi would provide for an option for all EU Member States to purchase the vaccine," the European Commission said in a statement.

"It is envisaged that, once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19, the Commission would have a contractual framework in place for the purchase of 300 million doses, on behalf of all EU member states."

Sanofi is working on two vaccine projects including one in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline.

