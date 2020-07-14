GlaxoSmithKline : FDA panel votes in favor of approving GSK's multiple myeloma drug

July 14 (Reuters) - An independent panel to the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration on Tuesday voted in favor of approving
GlaxoSmithKline's experimental treatment for a common
form of blood cancer, saying the benefits of the treatment
outweigh the risks.
Approval for belantamab mafodotin as a treatment for
multiple myeloma is seen as important for GSK's growing oncology
portfolio. The drug is a rival to Johnson & Johnson and
Genmab's Darzalex treatment.
The FDA will now make a final decision on the treatment.
While the agency is not bound to follow the recommendation of
its advisory panel, it usually does.
"We are committed to working closely with the FDA to
complete the review of belantamab mafodotin for these patients
who have limited treatment options," a GSK spokesperson said.
The FDA had on Friday raised safety concerns over how the
treatment can cause deposits to gather on the cornea, known as
keratopathy.
GSK had said it was confident in the benefit/risk profile of
the drug, and proposed that it should be managed through
modifying or interrupting the course of treatment.
In its mid-stage study DREAMM-2, nearly 100 patients were
given the drug at the dosage for which GSK has submitted for
approval.
Of them, 31% showed a meaningful response to the treatment,
indicating its efficacy, but 27% experienced medically severe
keratopathy. One patient discontinued treatment due to the
side-effect but no patients experienced life threatening
symptoms.
GSK's experimental treatment belongs to a promising class of
drugs called antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) and poses a
challenge to the dominance of J&J-Genmad owned Darzalex with its
approval.
ADCs link powerful cell toxins to antibodies that cling to
cancer cells, sparing the healthy cells that are damaged during
conventional chemotherapy treatments.
Belantamab mafodotin targets the BCMA protein in cells
characteristic of multiple myeloma - an area of focus for many
drugmakers.
