Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlaxoSmithKline plc    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlaxoSmithKline : GSK announces intention to produce 1 billion doses of pandemic vaccine adjuvant in 2021 to support multiple COVID-19 vaccine collaborations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 02:08am EDT
For media and investors only

Issued: London, UK

Announcement follows completion of global manufacturing review and decision to invest in expanded manufacturing capacity

GSK today confirmed its intention to manufacture 1 billion doses of its pandemic vaccine adjuvant system, in 2021, to support the development of multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

GSK believes that its pandemic adjuvant technology could make a significant contribution against COVID-19. As demonstrated in the last flu pandemic, GSK's pandemic adjuvant can reduce the amount of vaccine protein required per dose, which allows more vaccine doses to be produced, contributing to protecting more people. Additionally, an adjuvant can enhance the immune response and has been shown to create a stronger and longer-lasting immunity against infections.

GSK has prioritised its efforts towards making its pandemic adjuvant technology available to partners developing promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates that are suitable for use with an adjuvant. To date, the company has formed several collaborations, including with scientific partners in North America, Europe and China, to develop vaccines. Discussions with potential partners on further collaborations are ongoing.

Confirmation of the enhanced manufacturing capacity follows completion of a review conducted across the company's global supply network. GSK will manufacture, fill and finish adjuvant for use in COVID-19 vaccines at sites in the UK, US, Canada and Europe.

Roger Connor, President, GSK Global Vaccines, said: 'We believe that more than one vaccine will be needed to address this global pandemic and we are working with partners around the world to do so. We believe that our innovative pandemic adjuvant technology has the potential to help improve the efficacy and scale up of multiple COVID-19 vaccines. With this significant expansion in our manufacturing capacity, we can help deliver up to 1 billion doses of adjuvanted vaccines through 2021, helping protect many more people and support the global effort to fight COVID-19.'

Given the unprecedented need to develop COVID-19 vaccines, GSK has started manufacture of the adjuvant at risk. The company is in discussions with Governments and global institutions about funding for production and supply of the adjuvant.

GSK is committed to making its adjuvant available through mechanisms that offer fair access for people across the world. Making the adjuvant available to the world's poorest countries will also be a key part of these efforts, including donations, by working with governments and the global institutions that prioritise access.

Overall GSK does not expect to profit from sales of its portfolio of collaborations for COVID-19 vaccines made during this pandemic phase, as profit generated will be invested in support of coronavirus related research and long-term pandemic preparedness, either through GSK's internal investments, or with external partners.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com/about-us.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 3.D 'Risk Factors' in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2019 and any impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer

GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 06:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
02:08aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK announces intention to produce 1 billion doses of pandemic..
PU
05/27GLAXOSMITHKLINE : DREAMM-2 and DREAMM-6 data at ASCO reinforce the potential of ..
PU
05/27GLAXOSMITHKLINE : FDA grants priority review of Nucala for patients with Hypereo..
PU
05/26Fears of coronavirus second wave prompt flu push at U.S. pharmacies, drugmake..
RE
05/26Fears of coronavirus second wave prompt flu push at U.S. pharmacies, drugmake..
RE
05/23WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors look beyond drug makers as hunt for COVID-19 ..
RE
05/21South Korea's Samsung Biologics signs $231 million supply deal with GSK
RE
05/21Financial results of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited for..
AQ
05/21Annual General Meeting of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limite..
AQ
05/20GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK highlights scientific innovation and advances in its growi..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 35 336 M
EBIT 2020 9 079 M
Net income 2020 4 701 M
Debt 2020 22 990 M
Yield 2020 4,85%
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,97x
EV / Sales2021 2,83x
Capitalization 82 044 M
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1 883,48 GBp
Last Close Price 1 648,60 GBp
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC-7.33%100 268
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.67%380 857
ROCHE HOLDING AG9.63%302 928
PFIZER, INC.-4.52%208 251
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.73%195 012
NOVARTIS AG-10.47%187 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group