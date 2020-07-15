Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlaxoSmithKline plc    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlaxoSmithKline : Orchard in License Agreements for Stable Cell Line Technology from Glaxo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 07:46am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Orchard Therapeutics said it is in license agreements with GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

The agreements are for use of Glaxo's lentiviral stable cell line technology for Orchard's investigational hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for Wiskott Aldrich syndrome and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.

Orchard said it plans to submit a biologics license application and marketing authorization application for OTL-103 for the Wiskott Aldrich syndrome in the U.S. and EU, respectively, in 2021.

Orchard said it doesn't expect the terms of the license to have a material impact on Orchard's financial position or near-term cash needs.

Orchard ADRs were up 8% to $5.54 premarket.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 2.49% 1643 Delayed Quote.-9.84%
ORCHAR 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
07:46aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Orchard in License Agreements for Stable Cell Line Technology ..
DJ
05:29aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces superior efficacy of investigational..
AQ
05:29aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:48aLondon stocks gain on vaccine hopes, GlaxoSmithKline boost
RE
02:59aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
02:33aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Belantamab Mafodotin Gets Recommendation From FDA Panel
DJ
07/14GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK announces FDA advisory committee votes in favour of positi..
PU
07/14GLAXOSMITHKLINE : FDA panel votes in favor of approving GSK's multiple myeloma d..
RE
07/14Electromedical Technologies Q1 Revenues Increase 22%; Innovative DeepPulse(TM..
AQ
07/10GLAXOSMITHKLINE : FDA unclear if benefits of GSK multiple myeloma drug outweigh ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 35 292 M 44 502 M 44 502 M
Net income 2020 4 598 M 5 797 M 5 797 M
Net Debt 2020 23 085 M 29 109 M 29 109 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
Yield 2020 4,99%
Capitalization 79 827 M 100 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 99 437
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1 886,02 GBX
Last Close Price 1 604,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC-9.84%100 052
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.41%389 709
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.59%300 114
MERCK & CO., INC.-13.96%197 511
PFIZER, INC.-10.08%195 697
NOVARTIS AG-11.32%191 193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group