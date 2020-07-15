GlaxoSmithKline : Orchard in License Agreements for Stable Cell Line Technology from Glaxo

By Michael Dabaie

Orchard Therapeutics said it is in license agreements with GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

The agreements are for use of Glaxo's lentiviral stable cell line technology for Orchard's investigational hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for Wiskott Aldrich syndrome and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.

Orchard said it plans to submit a biologics license application and marketing authorization application for OTL-103 for the Wiskott Aldrich syndrome in the U.S. and EU, respectively, in 2021.

Orchard said it doesn't expect the terms of the license to have a material impact on Orchard's financial position or near-term cash needs.

Orchard ADRs were up 8% to $5.54 premarket.

