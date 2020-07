July 31 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA and GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Friday said they are in advanced discussions with the European Commission to supply up to 300 million doses of the drugmakers's experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The doses would be manufactured in European countries including France, Belgium, Germany and Italy.

Sanofi is leading the clinical development of the vaccine and expects to launch a pivotal trial by the end of this year. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; editing by Grant McCool)