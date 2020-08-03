GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi to Supply EU With 300 Million Covid-19 Doses

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Sanofi said on Monday that it is in advanced discussions with the European Union to supply up to 300 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The British pharmaceutical giant said the vaccine candidate uses Sanofi's technology to produce an influenza vaccine, and GSK's adjuvant technology.

The company said the doses would be manufactured in Europe.

"It has been our steadfast commitment to provide a vaccine that is affordable and accessible to everyone, and we are grateful to the European Commission for their ongoing engagement and shared support of this effort," Sanofi's Executive Vice President Thomas Triomphe said.

