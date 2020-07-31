Log in
U.S. to pay $2.1 billion to Sanofi, GSK, in COVID-19 vaccine deal

07/31/2020 | 05:56pm EDT
The U.S. government will pay $2.1 billion to Sanofi SA and GlaxoSmithKline Plc for COVID-19 vaccines to cover 50 million people and to underwrite the drugmakers' testing and manufacturing, the companies said on Friday.

The drugmakers also said they are in advanced discussions to supply up to 300 million doses of the experimental vaccine for the 27-country European Union.

The U.S. award is the biggest yet from 'Operation Warp Speed', the White House initiative aimed at accelerating access to vaccines and treatments to fight COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The deal, announced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense, works out at a cost of around $42 per person inoculated.

That is almost identical to the $40 per patient the U.S. agreed to pay Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE when it inked a nearly $2 billion deal for 50 million courses of that potential vaccine last week.

The Sanofi-GSK deal is for 100 million doses, at two per person, and gives the U.S. government an option to purchase an additional 500 million doses at an unspecified price. Sanofi and GSK plan to start clinical trials for the vaccine in September.

Sanofi executive Clement Lewin said the companies had not yet agreed with the U.S. on a specific price for the additional doses.

GSK said in a statement that more than half of the total funding will go into further development of the vaccine, including clinical trials, with the remainder used for a manufacturing ramp-up and delivery of doses.

The two companies' inoculation is combination of a vaccine based on Sanofi's flu shots and a complementary technology from GSK called an adjuvant, designed to improve the vaccine's potency.

Sanofi will receive the bulk of the proceeds from the deal.

It marks the second contract for the Franco-British pair's vaccine candidate after they agreed earlier this week to supply 60 million doses to the British government.

Reuters reported last week that Pfizer's deal was expected to set a pricing benchmark for future deals between drugmakers and governments.

Moderna Inc and Pfizer began two 30,000-subject trials of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday that could clear the way for regulatory approval and use by the end of 2020.

(Reporting by Michael Erman and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; editing by Jan Harvey and Grant McCool)

By Michael Erman and Carl O'Donnell
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -2.44% 82.11 Delayed Quote.148.41%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.04% 1529.8 Delayed Quote.-14.04%
MODERNA, INC. -4.55% 74.1 Delayed Quote.296.88%
PFIZER LIMITED 0.95% 4271.65 End-of-day quote.1.12%
PFIZER, INC. -0.67% 38.48 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
SANOFI 0.00% 88.55 Real-time Quote.-1.19%
Financials
Sales 2020 35 270 M 46 133 M 46 133 M
Net income 2020 4 385 M 5 736 M 5 736 M
Net Debt 2020 23 149 M 30 279 M 30 279 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 5,23%
Capitalization 76 135 M 100 B 99 585 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 99 437
Free-Float 91,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC-14.04%99 108
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.67%386 604
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.37%300 567
PFIZER, INC.-1.12%215 194
MERCK & CO., INC.-13.15%199 379
NOVARTIS AG-16.91%184 281
