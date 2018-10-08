Log in
GLENCORE (GLEN)

GLENCORE (GLEN)
10/05 05:35:20 pm
325 GBp   -2.40%
Australia Competition Body Rules Newcastle Port Should Cut Glencore Charges

10/08/2018 | 04:28am CEST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Charges paid by Glencore PLC (GLEN.LN) on ships entering a large coal port in eastern Australia should be cut by roughly 20%, the country's competition authority said.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Monday said it has finalized an arbitration dispute between Glencore and the Port of Newcastle over access to a shipping channel and ruled the port should reduce its current charge for ships entering to collect Glencore coal to 61 Australian cents (US$0.43) a gross metric ton from A$0.76 a ton now.

In the arbitration, Newcastle port--the world's biggest coal port--had argued for an increase to A$1.36 a ton while Glencore sought a reduction to A$0.41. Central to the dispute was whether the port should charge for dredging of the shipping channel.

"The ACCC excluded these user-funded amounts from the costs that [Newcastle port] could recover and determined Glencore should pay a lower price, backdated to 2016," said the authority.

Spokespeople for Glencore and Newcastle port couldn't immediately be reached.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

