Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Glencore    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE

(GLEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/14 06:04:33 am
134.04 GBp   -3.19%
05:40aGLENCORE : 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
03:03aNorway wealth fund blacklists Glencore, other commodity giants over coal
RE
05/13Norwegian Fund Excludes Large Canadian Oil Producers -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Glencore : 2019 Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 05:40am EDT

Addressing our safety performance

Our goal is to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries across all of our operations. We are deeply saddened that during 2019, seventeen people lost their lives at our managed operations. All loss of life is unacceptable and we believe that through strong leadership, we can create and maintain safe workplaces for all of our people.

We have taken immediate actions and are implementing a number of initiatives to address our safety performance. These include major fatality reduction interventions at Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia and Kazzinc in Kazakhstan, which were not meeting our safety expectations and standards. These interventions established a performance baseline that identifies opportunities to improve processes and behaviour.

Moreover, at our ten assets with the poorest safety performance, we are undertaking a corporate-led deep dive review of the implementation of our group-wide initiative SafeWork.

Our progress in reducing emissions

As one of the world's largest diversified resource companies, we have a key role to play in enabling the transition to a low-carbon economy. We seek to decarbonise our own operational footprint, and to support national programmes to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

In 2017, we set a target of reducing our Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by 5% by 2020 against a 2016 baseline. We have surpassed this target and to date we have reduced our emissions intensity by 9.7%.

In February 2020, we announced that our projected reduction of Scope 3 emissions, those arising from the sale and use of our own products, notably oil and coal, would be around 30% by 2035. We were one of the first mining companies to publish Scope 3 projections. During the year, we will publish longer-term targets for our Scope 1 and 2 emissions that support the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Our commitment to responsible sourcing and supply

In addition to operating responsibly, we seek to incorporate social, ethical and environmental considerations in our relationships with suppliers and customers. In particular, we are committed to understanding and addressing the risk of human rights violations in our supply chains.
Last year, we became a member of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI). The RMI is a respected platform for its 380 member companies to address responsible mineral sourcing issues in their supply chains.

In late 2019, we joined the Responsible Sourcing Blockchain Network (RSBN) to support our efforts on responsible cobalt sourcing. The RSBN is a pioneering initiative of the metals supply chain, which looks at ways of applying blockchain to commodity sourcing.

Our support during COVID-19

As we publish this report, the world is plunged into uncertain times due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has affected Glencore, with the majority of our office-based employees working from home and, with the closure of national borders and lockdowns announced by governments, the moving of a number of our assets onto care and maintenance.

We recognize that the pandemic is having a significant impact on our workers, their families and the local communities living around our operations. We are proud to have launched a $25m Community Support Fund that takes a flexible and responsive approach to providing assistance, while complementing existing efforts by our local teams to support their communities during this unprecedented time.

Find out more and download the report here.

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 09:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLENCORE
05:40aGLENCORE : 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
03:03aNorway wealth fund blacklists Glencore, other commodity giants over coal
RE
05/13Norwegian Fund Excludes Large Canadian Oil Producers -- Update
DJ
05/13Norwegian Fund Excludes Large Canadian Oil Producers
DJ
05/13Norway wealth fund excludes Glencore, Anglo American, RWE, others for coal us..
RE
05/13Norway Oil Fund Sells out of Anglo American and Glencore on Environmental Gro..
DJ
05/07Chinalco tests workers for coronavirus at Peru's Toromocho mine after confirm..
RE
05/07GLENCORE : Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/07EXCLUSIVE : Peru mines set to restart; to hit 80% production in a month - indust..
RE
04/30Consumer Stockpiling Boosts Food Makers -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 178 B
EBIT 2020 1 995 M
Net income 2020 543 M
Debt 2020 31 559 M
Yield 2020 5,34%
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 22 398 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,47  $
Last Close Price 1,69  $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-41.17%22 373
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.15%42 829
COAL INDIA LIMITED-1.43%10 676
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-1.89%9 938
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.50%5 935
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED0.50%4 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group